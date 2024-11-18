Fcms Voice Concern Over Economics And Timeline Of Repo And Treasury Clearing

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

In association with ION, Acuiti published a whitepaper on the impact of the US Treasury market's upcoming clearing mandate.

LONDON, Nov. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Sell-side firms that will provide clearing services to clients under the SEC's treasury and

repo clearing mandates have raised concerns over the economics of participation in the and the timeline for implementation, a report from Acuiti has found.

The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has introduced mandates for centralized clearing of treasury and

repo transactions to enhance transparency, stability, and resilience in the $27 trillion Treasury market. The move represents one of the most significant shifts in US capital markets for decades.

US Treasury Markets: Plotting the Sell-Side's Path to Mandatory Clearing , released today and produced in partnership with ION , surveyed or interviewed senior executives at the major Future Commission Merchants (FCMs) and banks that will be active in the market.

The report found that

FCMs have concerns over the timeline and the economics of providing clearing services in treasuries and repos. In addition, many question the capacity of the market to absorb the demand for clearing.

With just over 12 months until the treasury clearing deadline and 18 until

repo clearing, the central clearinghouses that will process the transactions under the new mandated framework are still developing their access models.

In addition, many

FCMs are still uncertain about their approach to the market and the models they will offer clients from day 1.

Most importantly, around a third of respondents said that they were "critically concerned" over the overall level of returns from offering

repo clearing in what is likely to be a capital-intensive, high-volume, low-margin business.

The key findings of the report are:



There is significant industry uncertainty about the viability of current mandate deadlines, with 48% of survey respondents saying the repo deadline was unlikely or impossible and 31% saying the same for the cash deadline.

76% of survey respondents favor a phased implementation of the mandate.

There remains widespread doubt that current sell-side models and infrastructure can scale to meet incoming demand.

There is significant concern over the economics of providing treasury and repo clearing services for the FCMs that offer it to clients.

FCMs are planning investments in technology to increase automation and reduce overheads in what is likely to be a high-volume, low-margin business. Consideration of building the required technology is still at an early stage, but almost two-thirds of the market will work with third-party vendors for some or all of the required build.

"With just over a year until introduction of the mandate begins, there remain significant uncertainties in how FCMs and repo desks will approach treasury and repo clearing," says Ross Lancaster, Head of Research at Acuiti .

"Clarifications and potential additional regulatory activity around accounting treatment, capital requirements, and cross-asset margin offsets will ultimately indicate whether a dominant model will emerge, or the current sponsored model will co-exist with an agency clearing model."

Francesco

Margini, Chief Product Officer for Cleared Derivates, ION Markets , says "Despite the current uncertainties, what is clear today is that automation and scalability of the clearing process will be essential for firms to support the high-volume US Treasury cash and repo business. Big decisions lie ahead of

sellside firms on the technology strategy in support of the clearing mandate.

The expectation is that market standardization brought by a centrally cleared business will enable software vendors like ION to play an important role in delivering solutions that meet the needs of our customers."

About

Acuiti

Acuiti is a management intelligence platform designed to provide Senior Industry Professionals in the Derivatives Industry with high-value insight into industry-wide performance and business operations. Acuiti provides a platform through which our exclusive network of Senior Industry Executives can share and source information on day-to-day operational challenges, providing them and their management teams with increased transparency and in-depth analysis to make more informed decisions and benchmark company performance. Financial Institutions benefiting from our services include Banks, Non-bank FCMs, Brokers, Proprietary Trading Firms, Hedge Funds, and Asset Managers.

About ION

ION provides mission-critical trading and workflow automation software, high-value analytics and insights, and strategic consulting to financial institutions, central banks, governments, and corporates. Our solutions and services simplify complex processes, boost efficiency, and enable better decision-making. We build long-term partnerships with our clients, helping transform their business for sustained success through continuous innovation. For more information, visit .

About ION Markets

ION Markets provides transformative technology and solutions to financial institutions dealing asset management, cleared derivatives, equities, fixed income, foreign exchange, and secured funding. Our award-winning end-to-end solutions simplify clients' operations by automating the full trade lifecycle, providing tools to manage risk, and maximizing access to liquidity, while giving real-time access to critical information required for timely operational decisions and execution on a global scale. For more information, visit markets/ .



SOURCE ION

