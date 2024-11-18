NEMPHOS BRAUE REPRESENTS CLEARVIEW GROUP IN ACQUISITION BY CITRIN COOPERMAN

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Transaction Includes Multiple Entities and Alternative Practice Structure

BALTIMORE, Nov. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Corporate boutique law firm Nemphos Braue LLC recently represented Maryland-headquartered Clearview Group, LLC, in its by New York-based Citrin Cooperman. The transaction involved Clearview's affiliates and entire portfolio, including accounting and IT, auditing, tax advisory, business consulting, and an alternative practice structure for attest services, and the dual organization of Citrin Cooperman & Company, LLP, and Citrin Cooperman Advisors LLC.

Attorneys George Nemphos, Tim Braue and Lauren Ziegler led the nuanced and multi-layered acquisition of Clearview, with a detailed focus on structure.

Proven leaders in mergers and acquisitions with experience in hundreds of transactions across a wide variety of industries, Nemphos Braue attorneys worked on behalf of Clearview to elevate the Clearview leadership team's interests and reinforce key facets of the firm's operating principles. Both Nemphos Braue and Clearview believe in a collaborative client-centric focus in their work, and such alignment was evident in the transaction and the post-merger positioning of Clearview's team.

"We could not have asked George and his team for a better outcome or smoother process," said Clearview CEO Brian Davis. "Entering into a deal of this scale requires the backing of a team you can trust. The Nemphos Braue legal team is, without a doubt, the only attorneys you want in your M&A corner."

"Clearview has continually set the bar for financial and consulting standards. Brian Davis and the Clearview team provide the utmost in professional expertise across accounting, IT, tax, auditing and more, combined with tailored, personalized service, making this an advantageous opportunity for Citrin Cooperman," said Managing Member George Nemphos.

View the announcement from Citrin Cooperman for additional quotes and information.

About Nemphos Braue LLC

Founded in 2016 by George Nemphos and Tim

Braue, Nemphos Braue LLC combines big firm expertise with the flexibility and creativity of a boutique practice. Nemphos Braue attorneys are proven in all areas of corporate and business law, including venture capital, private equity and financing, intellectual property, general corporate counsel and mergers and acquisitions, representing clients in a wide variety of industries ranging from technology and food and beverage to healthcare and construction. Its subsidiary, Old Line Government Affairs, LLC, represents clients before executive and legislative branches of state and local government.

