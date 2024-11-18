Alt.Ai Announces Alttalk, An LLM-Powered Ultra-High-Speed Spoken Dialogue System

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

alt announces altTalk, an LLM-powered ultra-high-speed spoken dialogue systemーPromoting business innovation for companies with a next-generation dialogue engine that achieves a response speed of 0.53 seconds and emotion understanding accuracy of 96.3%

TOKYO, JAPAN, November 18, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- alt Inc. ( , head office: Minato-ku, Tokyo; CEO: Kazutaka Yonekura), is pleased to announce the release of its ultra-high speed spoken dialogue system, altTalk ( ). altTalk is an embedded AI conversation engine platform that allows users to easily introduce advanced conversational AI into their own systems.altTalk is built by combining several of alt's cutting-edge AI technologies, including a large language model, emotion recognition, emotional expression determination, RAG (retrieval-augmented generation), conversation development prediction, and speech recognition.The new platform is distinguished by its 0.53-second response time for spoken dialogue, offering even lower latency than a normal human-to-human conversation. This allows for seamless natural interactions, and allows altTalk to understand the emotions of the other party while also expressing its own emotions. The launch of altTalk will realize a conversational system that can freely carry out tasks that require complex dialogue, and will be able to replace many tasks currently performed by humans, greatly contributing to improving the operational efficiency of companies and organizations.altTalk is also scheduled to begin offering services to corporations from the end of this month. It can be used in a variety of fields, including customer support, education, and entertainment, and will contribute not only to improving the operational efficiency of companies and organizations, but also to creating new value.■altTalk use casesIn addition to its best-in-class response times, altTalk is able to understand and express human emotions such as anger, fear, surprise, happiness, sadness, and disgust with 96.3% accuracy, making it capable of handling advanced tasks.altTalk can also be served through a variety of media, including web systems, telephones, and mobile apps. Thanks to its diverse feature list and customizability, it can be easily incorporated into systems, services, and LLMs for a wide range of industries and purposes, such as the following:1. Financial industry・Asset management consultation: Explanation of market conditions, investment proposals that take emotions into account・Call centers: Priority response and resolution based on emotional recognition・Loan screening: Information gathering and screening through natural conversation2. Medical/Healthcare・Medical interview: Detailed review to symptoms and patient care・Mental health care: 24-hour attentive listening and collaboration with experts・Medication management: Early detection of side effects and medication guidance3. Retail/Services・Store customer service: Product explanation and interest-based suggestions・Multilingual support: Global customer service・Dining guide: Menu suggestions based on individual preferences4. Human Resources/Recruitment・Recruitment interview: First interview conducted with standardized questions・Career counseling: Aptitude tests and career planning support5. Education・Individual instruction: Learning support based on level of understanding・Language learning: Native-level conversation practice6. Real Estate・Property guide: Introducing properties while observing customer reactions・Tenant support: 24-hour lifestyle support■You can experience altTalk !● EC Service Customer Support: ?sample=1● altTalk Customer Support: ?sample=2● English Teacher: ?sample=3Through its new platform, altTalk, alt aims to dispel the negative image of spoken AI, such as "slow response times" and "unnatural conversation," and to help companies and organizations improve their business efficiency and create new services, thereby contributing to the realization of a richer society in which people and AI coexist.※Response speed of 0.53 seconds:The response speed is the average response speed obtained by conducting 20 tests for each application using actual devices in our laboratory (normal office environment).(As of November 14, 2024. In-house research.)※Emotion understanding accuracy of 96.3%:Tests were conducted in our laboratory (normal office environment) to determine emotions from anger/fear/surprise/happiness/sadness/disgust using 1,200 generic voice samples.(As of November 14, 2024. In-house research.)■About alt Inc.Founded in November 2014, alt is a company that "aims to free people from unproductive labor" by creating "P.A.I." (Personal Artificial Intelligence) and AI clones. In addition to AI GIJIROKU, a communication intelligence that utilizes speech recognition technology born from the development of an AI dialogue engine, we also develop and provide products, such as altBRAIN, AI Call Center, and CLONEdev, that provide solutions to various business issues through PoC (Proof of Concept). We provide AI solutions and support regardless of genre, including IT, finance, construction, logistics, media, manufacturing, retail, and service industries.Please feel free to contact us.Katsuya Asai (AI Solutions Business Department)e-mail: ...

