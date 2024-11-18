Russian Troops Attack Medical Facility In Kherson Region With Drone At Night
11/18/2024 5:12:06 AM
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russians attacked a healthcare facility in the Kherson region with a UAV at night, destroying two ambulances.
According to Ukrinform, this was reported by the Kherson Regional Military Administration.
“At night, the Russian occupiers attacked one of the regional health care facilities with a UAV,” the report says.
As noted, two ambulances were destroyed due to the explosives dropped from the enemy drone. There were no casualties among patients and doctors.
As Ukrinform reported, on November 13, 2024, Russian forces attacked an ambulance evacuating wounded civilians with a UAV in the village of Stanislav, Kherson region. The medical transport was destroyed.
Photo: t.me/khersonskaODA
