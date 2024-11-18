At Least 96 More Palestinians Murdered By Israeli Zionist Bombing Across Gaza Yesterday

(MENAFN- Nam News Network) GAZA, Nov 18 (NNN-WAFA) – At least 96 more Palestinians were murdered by Israeli Zionist bombing, in the northern and central Gaza Strip, in the past hours, the Hamas-run Gaza office said, yesterday.

The barbaric Israeli bombed several residential buildings in Beit Lahia on Saturday morning, killing more than 72 people. Additional bombings in the Nuseirat and al-Bureij camps killed 24 people, the media office said in a statement.

The also left about 60 people wounded and more than 15 missing, it added.

The targeted buildings housed dozens of displaced civilians, most of whom were children and women, the office said.

As usual, the barbaric Israeli army does not comment on these reports.

Earlier on Saturday, the Israeli Zionist forces said, its air force struck over 160“militant targets” belonging to Hezbollah in Lebanon and Hamas in the Gaza Strip.

The strikes are part of the barbaric regime's ongoing large-scale offensive against Hamas in Gaza, launched in response to a Hamas rampage on Oct 7, last year.

The Palestinian death toll from the barbaric Israeli attacks in the Gaza Strip has risen to 43,799, Gaza-based health authorities said in a statement on Saturday.– NNN-WAFA

