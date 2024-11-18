Nat'l Guard Chief Takes Constitutional Oath Before Kuwait Amir, Crown Prince
11/18/2024 5:09:22 AM
KUWAIT, Nov 18 (KUNA) -- His Highness the Amir sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, in presence of His Highness the crown prince Sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah, received at Bayan Palace Monday newly appointed Chief of the Kuwait National Guard (KNG) Sheikh Mubarak Humoud Al-Jaber Al-Sabah.
Sheikh Mubarak took the constitutional oath before His Highness the Amir.
Acting Prime Minister, Minister of Defense, and Interior Minister Sheikh Fahad Yusuf Saud Al-Sabah and senior officials of the state attended the oath-taking ceremony. (end)
