Nat'l Guard Chief Takes Constitutional Oath Before Kuwait Amir, Crown Prince

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Nov 18 (KUNA) -- the Amir Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, in presence of His Highness the Sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah, received at Bayan Palace Monday newly appointed Chief of the Kuwait National Guard (KNG) Sheikh Mubarak Humoud Al-Jaber Al-Sabah. Sheikh Mubarak took the constitutional oath before His Highness the Amir. Acting Prime Minister, of Defense, and Interior Minister Sheikh Fahad Yusuf Saud and senior officials of the state attended the oath-taking ceremony. (end) tm

