Something Big Is Coming Etihad Prepares For Landmark Network Announcement

New horizons await as the UAE's national airline prepares to announce 10 new destinations on one amazing day The announcement highlights Etihad's rapid expansion, reinforcing its position as one of the world's fastest-growing carriers with remarkable customer experience

Abu Dhabi – UAE. Etihad Airways is gearing up for one of its most ambitious projects ever, as it prepares to go BIG, unveiling ten new destinations on a single day.

On November 25, the airline will reveal the locations, marking a significant milestone in its ongoing journey of growth and commitment to customer service excellence

Antonoaldo Neves, Etihad's Chief Executive Officer said:“We're almost ready to announce the new destinations which will excite and delight our customers.

“We have already unveiled three new destinations for 2025 - Prague, Warsaw and Al Alamein, but now we are taking it to another level. Etihad is accelerating its growth strategy with an impressive announcement of 10 new destinations on a single day.

“This bold move highlights the airline's commitment to delivering an outstanding customer experience, marked by authentic Emirati hospitality and convenient travel options. We are dedicated to meeting our guests' needs by offering the destinations they desire, at the times and frequencies that best suit them.”

At present, Etihad sells tickets to 83 destinations. The 10 new destinations being announced on 25 November will grow Etihad's total number of cities served to 93, giving leisure and business travellers more options and convenience, and bringing even more visitors to its home in Abu Dhabi.

A Tik-Tok teaser campaign has been launched today and even more clues will be given in a special video to be released on Friday, 22 November, giving curious customers the weekend to make some more guesses before the big reveal on 25 November itself.

What is this journey, and where will it end? Stay tuned to Etihad's social media channels and prepare for the big reveal.




