

The rising use of cloud networking by numerous public and private institutions in their fundamental functions, and consequently the possibility of security attacks, have all contributed to an increase in the craving for multifactor authentication solutions. The universe of MFA is subdivided into groups according to its model types, application areas and regional classifications.

Multi-Factor Authentication Market Drivers:

High demand for online transactions

The rise in online transactions and the high customer adoption rate of digital banking are expected to drive up demand for MFA. The rise in Internet banking and e-commerce, along with central bank mandates, is forcing large organizations to institute strong customer authentication protocols. Because more people are using mobile banking for online transactions, there will likely be a demand for OTP authenticators (both hardware and software). MFA is used to protect customers from fraud and phishing scams, as well as to guarantee secure transactions. Moreover, the healthcare, retail, and BFSI sectors' integration of various payment systems presents a potential opportunity for the MFA authentication industry.

Multi-Factor Authentication Market Geographical Outlook

The Asia Pacific is witnessing exponential growth during the forecast period

Asia-Pacific region is anticipated to have the highest growth rate in the multi-factor authentication market as there are increased instances of Bring Your Device (BYOD) policies/chains, and also high incidences of cyber thefts that result from data leakage. CREALOGIX now provides a solution to major banks in Asia that allows users to access a single app for both authentication and banking activities. Moreover, the hard token for performing OTP actions is becoming obsolete in multi-factor authentication systems with hardware-based devices. The soft token assumes the role of hard tokens while maintaining all their security features.

