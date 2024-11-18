Brazil’S Economic Tightrope: Balancing Debt, Interest Rates, And Fiscal Policy

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) (Analysis) Brazil's faces a complex challenge as public debt, interest rates, and spending continue to rise.



Recent data and forecasts from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and the Independent Fiscal Institution (IFI) paint a concerning picture of the country's future.



The Central of Brazil 's Monetary Policy Committee (Copom) recently raised the Selic rate to 11.25% per year. This decision reflects growing concerns about inflation and fiscal stability.



While the nominal rate seems high, it's crucial to consider the real impact after accounting for inflation and taxes. After adjusting for inflation (projected at 4.6% for the year) and income tax (2.25%), the real net interest rate stands at about 4.4% annually.



This rate is neither excessively high nor low, given Brazil's economic instability. It aims to encourage savings and maintain financial market stability.







The decision to increase the Selic rate stems from pessimistic inflation forecasts and concerns about rising public debt. The IFI reports that public debt reached 78.5% of GDP in August and may hit 80% by the end of 2024.

Brazil's Growing Debt Concerns

This upward trend in debt-to-GDP ratio is a significant worry for policymakers. President Lula da Silva 's stance on fiscal policy adds to these concerns.



He has repeatedly dismissed the need for spending caps or deficit reduction, arguing that fiscal austerity harms people with low income. This approach contradicts economic wisdom gained from 300 years of global economic history.



Brazil's fiscal deficit primarily stems from increased bureaucratic structures, personnel expenses, and public machine maintenance costs.



Unlike deficits used for infrastructure development, these expenses do not boost the country's productive capacity. The bloated state apparatus across all three branches of government continues to grow, often exceeding legal salary limits.



Historical evidence shows that indefinitely increasing public debt leads to serious problems like inflation, recession, and impoverishment.



When the government borrows in national currency by issuing bonds, it relies on domestic savings. If these are insufficient, the government must raise taxes or print money, both of which can lead to inflation and economic hardship.



Brazil's economic structure hinges on five interconnected macroeconomic variables: GDP, employment, interest rates, inflation, and public debt.



Fluctuations in these variables can significantly impact the country's economic growth and social well-being. Mismanagement of this complex economic machine can result in short-term suffering and long-term stagnation.



The current economic situation demands careful consideration and balanced policies. While social concerns are valid, ignoring fiscal realities can lead to severe consequences.



Brazil's policymakers face the challenging task of steering the economy toward stability and growth while addressing social needs responsibly.

MENAFN18112024007421016031ID1108896297