Artificial Intelligence (AI) In Diagnostics Market Research 2024-2029: North America Stands Out As ML And Deep Learning Algorithms Enhance Growth


(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Nov. 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Diagnostics market - Forecasts from 2024 to 2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The AI in diagnostics market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 33.47%, reaching a market size of US$7.268 billion in 2029 from US$1.716 billion in 2024.
The use of Artificial Intelligence (AI) in the diagnostics market has transformed medical diagnosis and therapy. AI algorithms and machine learning approaches have shown impressive skills in analyzing massive volumes of medical data and producing significant insights for accurate and efficient diagnosis. Artificial intelligence-driven diagnosis is promoting significant development in the medical sector, from radiology and pathology to cardiology and cancer diagnosis. With the enhanced skills of practitioners using AI-enabled technologies, diagnostic accuracies increase, saving valuable time.


In addition, these AI systems can learn from real-world data and improve over time, therefore proving to be very good companions for healthcare practitioners. The AI in diagnostics market growth has enormous promise for revolutionizing healthcare delivery by offering faster, more accurate diagnoses, improving patient outcomes, and saving lives.
Advancements in Machine Learning and Deep Learning Algorithms enhanced the AI in Diagnostics Market Growth.
Machine learning and deep learning algorithms have significantly contributed to the expansion of AI in the diagnostics business. These algorithms have shown an extraordinary ability to handle and analyze massive volumes of medical data, allowing for precise and rapid diagnosis. According to a report published by WHO, a deep learning system detected skin cancer with an accuracy of 94.5%, outperforming human dermatologists. Furthermore, according to a study published in the Journal of the American Medical Association, an AI system properly recognized breast cancer in mammograms with a sensitivity of 94.5%. These developments demonstrate the power of machine learning and deep learning algorithms in improving diagnostic accuracy and patient outcomes.
AI in the Diagnostics Market Geographical Outlook

North America is the Market Leader in the AI Diagnostics Market.

North America holds a significant share of the AI Diagnostics market. This can be linked to factors such as a strong healthcare infrastructure, new technologies, and a favorable regulatory environment. Several significant players in the AI business, including prominent healthcare facilities and research organizations, are located in the region. Furthermore, North America has seen major expenditures in AI research and development, which has fueled the expansion of AI in the diagnostics market. North America continues to employ AI for diagnostic purposes, thanks to an emphasis on innovation and technical developments.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details
No. of Pages 146
Forecast Period 2024 - 2029
Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $1.72 billion
Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029 $7.27 billion
Compound Annual Growth Rate 33.4%
Regions Covered Global


Report Coverage:

  • Historical data & forecasts from 2022 to 2029
  • Growth Opportunities, Challenges, Supply Chain Outlook, Regulatory Framework, Customer Behaviour, and Trend Analysis
  • Competitive Positioning, Strategies, and Market Share Analysis
  • Revenue Growth and Forecast Assessment of segments and regions including countries

Company Profiling (Strategies, Products, Financial Information, and Key Developments)

Some of the key companies profiled in this Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Diagnostics Market report include:

  • IBM Corporation
  • General Electric (Ge) Company
  • Siemens Healthineers Ag
  • Aidoc Medical Ltd.
  • Zebra Medical Vision Ltd.
  • Butterfly Network, Inc.
  • Inc.
  • Imagen Technologies, Inc.
  • Alivecor, Inc.
  • Pathai, Inc.

AI in the Diagnostics market is segmented and analyzed as given below:

By Component

  • Software
  • Hardware

By Diagnostic Type

  • Radiology
  • Pathology
  • Cardiology
  • Oncology
  • Neurology
  • Others

By Application

  • Disease Detection
  • Image Analysis
  • Risk Assessment
  • Predictive Analysis
  • Others

By End-User

  • Hospitals And Clinics
  • Diagnostic Laboratories
  • Research Institutions
  • Others

By Geography

  • North America
    • United States
    • Canada
    • Mexico
  • South America
    • Brazil
    • Argentina
    • Others
  • Europe
    • United Kingdom
    • Germany
    • France
    • Italy
    • Spain
    • Others
  • Middle East and Africa
    • Saudi Arabia
    • UAE
    • Others
  • Asia Pacific
    • Japan
    • China
    • India
    • South Korea
    • Indonesia
    • Taiwan
    • Others

