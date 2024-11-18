EQS-News: Formycon AG / Key word(s): Statement/Regulatory Admission

Formycon receives positive CHMP opinion for FYB203 (aflibercept), a biosimilar candidate to Eylea® under the tradenames AHZANTIVE® and Baiama®

Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP) of the European Medicines Agency (EMA) recommends approval of FYB203 for the treatment of Neovascular Age-Related Macular Degeneration (nAMD), along with several other serious retinal diseases Approval decision by the European Commission expected in the second half of January 2025 Planegg-Martinsried, Germany – Formycon AG (FSE: FYB, Prime Standard) and its licensing partner Klinge Biopharma GmbH (Klinge) jointly announce that the Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP) of the European Medicines Agency (EMA) issued a positive opinion for the marketing authorization of FYB203, a biosimilar candidate to Eylea®1 (aflibercept). Dr. Stefan Glombitza, CEO of Formycon AG, commented: „We are excited about the positive CHMP opinion for FYB203, our biosimilar candidate to Eylea®. As our second ophthalmic biosimilar therapy following the success of our Lucentis®2 biosimilar, FYB203 represents a further advancement in treatment options for serios retinal diseases. After FDA approval in June, this milestone is a testament to the expertise, dedication and hard work of the entire Formycon team and underscores our commitment to enhancing patient care through affordable alternatives. We are now awaiting European Commission approval in the second half of January 2025 and look forward to offering patients a high-quality treatment option that can improve their quality of life.” Under the tradenames AHZANTIVE®3/ Baiama®4 FYB203 has been recommended by the CHMP for approval in Europe for treating adult patients with Age-Related Neovascular (wet) Macular Degeneration (nAMD) and other serious retinal diseases such as Diabetic Macular Edema (DME), visual impairment due to Myopic Choroidal Neovascularisation (CNV) and Macular Edema following Retinal Vein Occlusion (RVO). Within the approval process, the CHMP's positive opinion represents an important regulatory step towards the approval of FYB203/ AHZANTIVE®/ Baiama® in the European Union. The CHMP's scientific assessment report forms the basis for the European Commission's decision to grant a central marketing authorization valid in all European Economic Area (EEA) countries, including the 27 European Union (EU) Member States as well as in Iceland, Liechtenstein, and Norway, which is expected in the second half of January 2025. Aflibercept inhibits the vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF), which is responsible for the excessive formation of blood vessels in the retina. In 2023, Eylea® reached global sales of around US$ 9 billion5, confirming its status as the currently best-selling drug in the field of anti-VEGF therapies. FYB203 was approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in June 2024.



About Formycon:

Formycon AG (FSE: FYB) is a leading, independent developer of high-quality biosimilars, follow-on products of biopharmaceutical medicines. The company focuses on therapies in ophthalmology, immunology, immuno-oncology and other key disease areas, covering almost the entire value chain from technical development through clinical trials to approval by the regulatory authorities. For commercialization of its biosimilars, Formycon relies on strong, well-trusted and long-term partnerships worldwide. With FYB201/Ranibizumab, Formycon already has a biosimilar on the market in Europe and the USA. Two further biosimilars, FYB202/ustekinumab and FYB203/aflibercept, received FDA approval; FYB202 is also approved in Europe. Another three biosimilar candidates are currently in development. With its biosimilars, Formycon is making an important contribution to providing as many patients as possible with access to highly effective and affordable medicines. Formycon AG is headquartered in Munich and is listed at the Prime Standard of Frankfurt Stock Exchange: FYB / ISIN: DE000A1EWVY8 / WKN: A1EWVY. Further information can be found at: About Biosimilars:

Since their introduction in the 1980s, biopharmaceutical drugs have revolutionized the treatment of serious and chronic diseases. By 2032, many of these drugs will lose their patent protection – including 45 blockbusters with an estimated total annual global turnover of more than 200 billion US dollars. Biosimilars are successor products to biopharmaceutical drugs for which market exclusivity has expired. They are approved in highly regulated markets such as the EU, the USA, Canada, Japan and Australia in accordance with strict regulatory procedures. Biosimilars create competition and thus give more patients access to biopharmaceutical therapies. At the same time, they reduce costs for healthcare systems. Global sales of biosimilars currently amount to around 21 billion US dollars. Analysts assume that sales could rise to over 74 billion US dollars by 2030. Contact:

Disclaimer:

This press release may contain forward-looking statements and information which are based on Formycon's current expectations and certain assumptions. Various known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors could lead to material differences between the actual future results, financial situation, performance of the company, development of the products and the estimates given here. Such known and unknown risks and uncertainties comprise, among others, the research and development, the regulatory approval process, the timing of the actions of regulatory bodies and other governmental authorities, clinical results, changes in laws and regulations, product quality, patient safety, patent litigation, contractual risks and dependencies from third parties. With respect to pipeline products, Formycon AG does not provide any representation, warranties or any other guarantees that the products will receive the necessary regulatory approvals or that they will prove to be commercially exploitable and/or successful. Formycon AG assumes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements or to correct them in case of developments which differ from those anticipated. This document neither constitutes an offer to sell nor a solicitation of an offer to buy or subscribe for securities of Formycon AG. No public offering of securities of Formycon AG will be made nor is a public offering intended. This document and the information contained therein may not be distributed in or into the United States of America, Canada, Australia, Japan or any other jurisdictions, in which such offer or such solicitation would be prohibited. This document does not constitute an offer for the sale of securities in the United States.







