YOC AG CONTINUES POSITIVE DEVELOPMENT AND ACHIEVES 19% REVENUE GROWTH IN 9M/2024

18.11.2024 / 08:00 CET/CEST

YOC AG CONTINUES POSITIVE DEVELOPMENT AND ACHIEVES 19% REVENUE GROWTH IN 9M/2024 Berlin, November 18, 2024 – For the first nine months of the 2024 year, the Ad Tech company YOC AG (Frankfurt, Prime Standard, ISIN: DE 0005932735) reported revenue growth of 19% to 23.5 million EUR (9M/2023: 19.7 million EUR). In parallel, the company was able to increase all key financial and platform-related performance indicators during that period. The operating earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA)* increased to 2.6 million EUR (9M/2023: 1.4 million EUR), reflecting a growth of 83% compared to the same period last year. Additionally, the group net income saw an even stronger increase, rising to 1.0 million EUR (9M/2023: 0.2 million EUR) compared to the first nine months of the previous year. This marks the continued growth in the group's profitability. A key growth driver was the extensive development of our technology platform VIS.X®. The introduction of the VIS.X® Identity Intelligence Solution and the seamless integration of artificial intelligence across all product solutions have significantly enhanced targeting effectiveness in the VIS.X® platform. These innovations help deliver precise ad placements and solidify our leading position in the Ad Tech market. The developments in the first nine months of fiscal year 2024 are in line with YOC AG's full-year guidance. Dirk Kraus, Chief Executive Officer of YOC AG , comments:“In the third quarter, we expanded our operations into Sweden by establishing YOC Sweden AB. As part of our internationalization strategy, our goal is to establish VIS.X® as the high-impact platform across Europe.” *EBITDA corresponds to the definition in the YOC AG's annual report for the financial year 2023 (available at: )

