SANHA Gmbh & Co. KG: Subscription Period Via Directplace For New Bond 2024/2029 Starts Today

SANHA GmbH & Co. KG: Subscription period via DirectPlace for new 2024/2029 starts today

18.11.2024 / 09:00 CET/CEST

Target volume: EUR 20 million, term: 5 years, Annual coupon: 8.75% p. a.

Subscription period for the new bond via Deutsche Börse's subscription functionality runs from 18 November to 6 December 2024 (expected) Investor webcast today, Monday, 18 November 2024, at 4:30 p.m. Essen, 18 November 2024 - Today marks the start of the public offer via the subscription functionality of Deutsche Börse (DirectPlace) for the new corporate bond of SANHA GmbH & Co. KG. The new SANHA bond 2024/2029 (ISIN: DE000A383VY6, WKN: A383VY) is expected to be available for purchase until 6 December 2024, 12:00 p.m. (subject to early termination or extension of the offer period). The public offer will be made in Germany and Luxembourg. The securities prospectus approved by the Commission de Surveillance du Secteur Financier (CSSF), Luxembourg, and notified to the Bundesanstalt für Finanzdienstleistungsaufsicht (BaFin), Germany, is available for download at and (German only). The new 2024/2029 bond has a target volume of EUR 20 million and a term of five years. The annual fixed interest rate will be 8.75% and will be paid semi-annually in arrears. The funds will primarily be used for the early refinancing of the existing 2013/2026 bond (ISIN: DE000A1TNA70, WKN: A1TNA7). Listing on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange in the Quotation Board segment (Open Market) is scheduled for 10 December 2024. The public exchange offer to holders of the 2013/2026 bond (ISIN: DE000A1TNA70, WKN: A1TNA7) has been running since 6 November until 2 December 2024 (6:00 p.m.). The SANHA management will inform interested investors and the press about the business development and the bond issue in an online presentation this afternoon at 4.30 pm and will be available to answer questions. Registration link for participants :

About SANHA SANHA GmbH & Co. KG is a leading manufacturer of piping systems. The products of the 100% family-owned industrial company are used in many sectors, including building services, refrigeration technology, fire protection and numerous industrial applications such as technical gases. SANHA holds around 250 product certifications for the various applications. The company based in Essen has around 700 employees and is active in 50 countries worldwide. Around 10,000 products, primarily piping systems made of copper, copper alloys, stainless steel, carbon steel and plastic are manufactured in four plants in Germany and other European countries.

Investor Relations / Press: Jonas Schneider, Johannes Kaiser

IR AG

Phone: +49-221-914097-38

E-mail: ...

Key data of the SANHA 2024/2029 bond Issue volume: EUR 20 million (target volume) Exchange period: 6 November to 2 December 2024, 18:00 h Subscription period: 5 November to 3 December 2024 (subscription via SANHA website), 18 November to 6 December 2024, 12:00 h (subscription via DirectPlace) ISIN / WKN: DE000A383VY6 / A383VY Denomination: EUR 1,000.00 Coupon: 8.75% p.a. Term: 5 years, from 10 December 2024 Interest payments: Semi-annually in arrears on 10 June and 10 December, for the first time on 10 June 2025 Repayment rate: 100% Intended use: Refinancing of the outstanding 2013/2026 bond (DE000A1TNA70) and general corporate purposes Stock exchange segment:

Open Market of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Quotation Board)

Lead Manager / Bookrunner:

Quirin Privatbank AG Selling Agent: CapSolutions GmbH Financial Advisor: Lewisfield Deutschland GmbH

Disclaimer This press release contains ADVERTISING . This press release as well as the information contained herein do not represent an offer to sell or an invitation to buy securities of SANHA GmbH & Co. KG in the Federal Republic of Germany or in the Grand Duchy of Luxembourg or in another country and shall not be construed as such, in particular if such an offer or such an invitation is forbidden or not permitted, and do not replace the securities prospectus. Potential investors in notes of the 2024/2029 bond of SANHA GmbH & Co. KG are asked to seek information about such restrictions and to comply with them. An investment decision regarding the notes of the 2024/2029 bond of SANHA GmbH & Co. KG may be made only on the basis of the securities prospectus approved by the Luxembourg Financial Supervisory Authority (Commission de Surveillance du Secteur Financier – CSSF) on 4 November 2024, which is available at and . The CSSF's approval should not be understood as an endorsement of the securities offered. Potential investors should read the prospectus before making an investment decision in order to fully understand the potential risks and opportunities of the decision to invest in the securities. The information contained in this document may not be distributed outside the Federal Republic of Germany and the Grand Duchy of Luxembourg, in particular not in the United States of America, to U.S. persons (as defined in Regulation S of the United States Securities Act of 1933) or to publications with a general circulation in the United States of America, unless such distribution outside the Federal Republic of Germany and the Grand Duchy of Luxembourg is required by mandatory provisions of applicable law. Any breach of this restriction may constitute a violation of the securities regulations of certain countries, in particular the United States of America. Notes of SANHA GmbH & Co. KG are not publicly offered for sale outside the Federal Republic of Germany and the Grand Duchy of Luxembourg.



