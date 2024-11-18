Oakridge International School Hosts 9Th Model United Nations In Bengaluru

(MENAFN- NewsVoir) Bengaluru, Karnataka, India Oakridge International School, Bengaluru hosted its 9th edition of prestigious Model United Nations , this year bigger & better as OAK MUN on 8th, 9th, & 10th

November. The one of its kind MUN in the city witnessed the participation of 350+ students from 12 schools.



OAK MUN organising committee with Principal Kavita Sukhani



The chief guest of closing ceremony was Mr Rajeev Gowda, former Director on the Central Board of the Reserve Bank of India.“When you master the world of research and learn to formulate your opinions, you can start practicing sharing your views and insights”, said Mr Gowda in his address.

“Over the years you will develop into articulate analysts of what's happening in the world around us”, he added.



“I am so proud to see how our students worked hard to transition Junior MUN successfully to OAK MUN this year,"

said Principal Kavita Sukhani , appreciating the student leaders.“It's also fulfilling for us to see many delegates starting their MUN career with Oakridge Model United Nations,"

she added.



“OakMUN is for those looking to learn about diplomacy in its truest form, away from the screaming, yelling, and blatant rhetoric,"

highlighted Arryaa Oduru, Secretary General of OAK MUN . Over the three days, delegates & advisors experienced the power of debate & diplomacy in deciding the global future.



The 9th edition of the prestigious MUN hosted Continuous Crisis Committee (CCC), Historical Security Council (HSC) Committee X, Disarmament and International Security Committee (DISEC), United Nations General Assembly (UNGA), Human Rights Council (HRC), International Press Corps (IPC) and Bharatiya Yudh Kaksh (BYK).



Since the first Bangalore JMUN in 2016, the conference has come a long way, this year being OAK MUN, learners from grades 6 to 12 with a passion for debate and public speaking participated ardently in the conference.

Trophies & certificates were given away to Best Delegates, Outstanding Delegates, & Special Mentions in all committees.



About Nord Anglia Education

Nord Anglia Education (NAE) is the world's leading premium schools' organisation, with 84 schools across 33 countries. It is also the largest provider of IB education. The schools go beyond traditional learning to deliver a high-quality, transformational education to 86,000+ students from kindergarten through to the end of secondary school. The schools offer multiple internationally recognised curriculums, including the English Curriculum, the International Baccalaureate, the Swiss Maturité and the US Curriculum, amongst others.



For more information, visit: oakridge/bengaluru .

