11 Killed, 48 Wounded In Israeli Airstrikes On Southern Lebanon
Date
11/18/2024 4:01:28 AM
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) At least 11 people were killed and 48 others wounded in Israeli airstrikes on southern Lebanon.
The Lebanese Ministry of health said in a statement that the Israeli entity's raids on Tyre district resulted in the deaths of 11 Lebanese and the injury of 48 others.
The Israeli aggression on Lebanon since October 2023 has left hundreds of Lebanese dead and injured, and forced more than one million people to flee their homes.
MENAFN18112024000067011011ID1108896021
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.