11 Killed, 48 Wounded In Israeli Airstrikes On Southern Lebanon

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) At least 11 people were killed and 48 others wounded in Israeli on southern Lebanon.

The Lebanese of said in a statement that the Israeli entity's raids on Tyre district resulted in the deaths of 11 Lebanese and the injury of 48 others.

The Israeli aggression on Lebanon since October 2023 has left hundreds of Lebanese dead and injured, and forced more than one million people to flee their homes.

MENAFN18112024000067011011ID1108896021