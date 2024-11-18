2 Killed, 10 Injured In Shootings Near New Orleans Parade Route

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Two people were killed and ten others were in two shootings during a popular New Orleans second-line parade, according to the New Orleans Department.

"There are two different scenes here. There are two different shooting events. They are 45 minutes apart from each other," Superintendent Anne Kirkpatrick said during news conference.

Police "know two weapons were used by the ballistics that are left on the scene," Kirkpatrick said. No additional information was provided about the firearms.

"Approximately 45 minutes later, up on the bridge, we did have another outbreak of gunfire," Kirkpatrick said.

Firearms ownership by the civilian population is one of the most controversial issues in the United States which experiences frequent shooting incidents. On June 25, 2022 US President Joe Biden signed into law a bipartisan bill to address gun violence in the country.

MENAFN18112024000067011011ID1108896020