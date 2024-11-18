Department Of Meteorology Expects Relatively Hot Temperatures Daytime
11/18/2024 4:01:28 AM
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Weather inshore until 6:00 pm on Monday will be relatively cold and hazy at first, becoming relatively hot daytime, the Department of Meteorology said in its daily weather report.
Offshore, the weather will be fine, the report added.
Wind inshore will be southwesterly at a speed of 03 - 13 KT, shifting mainly to southeasterly later.
Offshore, it will be mainly southwesterly to southeasterly at a speed of 03 - 13 KT.
Sea state inshore will be 1 - 2 ft; while offshore will be 1 - 3 ft.
Visibility inshore will bee 4 - 8 km, while offshore will be 5 - 10.
