Uxin To Report Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2025 Financial Results On November 25, 2024

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) BEIJING, Nov. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Uxin Limited ("Uxin" or the "Company") (Nasdaq: UXIN ), China's leading used car retailer, today announced that it will release its unaudited results for the second quarter of fiscal year 2025 ended September 30, 2024, before the U.S. opens on November 25, 2024. Uxin's management team will host a call on Monday, November 25, 2024, at 8:00 A.M. U.S. Eastern Time (9:00 P.M. Beijing/Hong Kong time on the same day) to discuss the financial results. In advance of the conference call, all participants must use the following link to complete the online registration process. Upon registering, each participant will receive access details for this conference including an event passcode, a unique access PIN, dial-in numbers, and an e-mail with detailed instructions to join the conference call. Conference Call Preregistration:

A telephone replay of the call will be available after the conclusion of the conference call until December 2, 2024. The dial-in details for the replay are as follows:

U.S.:

+ 1-877-344-7529 International:

+1 412 317 0088 Replay PIN:

4912684

A live webcast and archive of the conference call will be available on the Investor Relations section of

Uxin's website at

.

About Uxin

Uxin is China's leading used car retailer, pioneering industry transformation with advanced production, new retail experiences, and digital empowerment. We offer high-quality and value-for-money vehicles as well as superior after-sales services through a reliable, one-stop, and hassle-free transaction experience. Under our omni-channel strategy, we are able to leverage our pioneering online platform to serve customers nationwide and establish market leadership in selected regions through offline inspection and reconditioning centers. Leveraging our extensive industry data and continuous technology innovation throughout more than ten years of operation, we have established strong used car management and operation capabilities. We are committed to upholding our customer-centric approach and driving the healthy development of the used car industry.

