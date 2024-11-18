Methacrylate Monomers Market Overview: Lucrative Growth Opportunities, Region Insights, Competitive Landscape, 2021-2031

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Methacrylate Monomers Research, 2031

- Eswara PrasadWIN SIVERS DRIVE, OR, UNITED STATES, November 18, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- As per the report published by Allied Market Research, The global methacrylate monomers market size was valued at $10.1 billion in 2021, and is projected to reach $16.2 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 4.9% from 2022 to 2031. The report offers an extensive analysis of key growth strategies, drivers, opportunities, key segment, Porter's Five Forces analysis, and competitive landscape. This study is a helpful source of information for market players, investors, VPs, stakeholders, and new entrants to gain thorough understanding of the industry and determine steps to be taken to gain competitive advantage.Get a Sample Copy of this Report:Rapid urbanization, growth of the architecture & construction sector, rise in implementation by original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) in the automotive sector, and surge in usage in the paints and coatings sector drive the growth of the global methacrylate monomers market. However, side effects related to the use of methacrylate monomer restrain the market growth. On the other hand, the emergence of advanced polymers and usage as a building blocks in product manufacturing present new opportunities in the coming years.Based on region, Asia-Pacific held the largest market share in 2021, accounting for nearly two-fifths of the global methacrylate monomers market, and is expected to maintain its lead status by 2031. Moreover, the same region is estimated to manifest the highest CAGR of 5.4% from 2022 to 2031. This is due to increase in adoption from the building & construction, electronics, automotive, and other sectors the Asia-Pacific region. Moreover, rapid rise of the China's consumer electronics sector also drives the demand for methacrylate monomers. The research also analyzes regions including North America, Europe, and LAMEA.Based on end use industry, the paints and coatings segment contributed to the largest market share in 2021, accounting for more than one-fourth of the global methacrylate monomers market, and is expected to maintain its dominant share during the forecast period. This is due to increase in demand for paints & coatings from the construction, automotive, and wood industries. Methacrylate monomers are widely used as a raw material during the paint manufacturing process. So, increase in demand for paints raises the demand for methacrylate monomers. However, the electrical and electronics segment is estimated to manifest the highest CAGR of 5.4% from 2022 to 2031, owing to rise in demand for various consumer electronic gadgets from emerging economies. Methacrylate monomers are utilized in the production process of diodes, sensors, and other electronic components. So, rise in demand for electrical devices led the electrical & electronics sector adopt methacrylate monomers in huge volume.Based on derivative, the methyl methacrylate segment is estimated to manifest the highest CAGR of 5.4% from 2022 to 2031. This is due to rise in young population and increase in disposable income that led to high purchasing power and preference for modern automobiles. This, in turn, led to the significant growth in the automobile sector in which methyl methacrylate-based acrylic sheets are utilized in tail-lights, instrument clusters, and other electronic components. The global methacrylate monomers market report also analyzes the segments including butyl methacrylate, ethyl methacrylate, and others.Interested in Procuring This Report? Visit Here:Leading Market PlayersBASF SETCI AmericaArkema S.AMerck KGaAEvonik Industries AGMitsubishi Chemical HoldingsDow Inc.Kowa Company, Ltd.Jamorin InternationalEastman Chemical CompanyThe report analyzes aforementioned leading players of the global methacrylate monomers market. These players have adopted different strategies including new product launches, expansion, partnerships, and others to raise their market stakes and consolidate their position in the industry. The report provides operating segments, business performance, product portfolio, and key developments by every player.Similar Report:Floor Coatings MarketHydrogen Cyanide MarketAutomotive Plastics MarketAerospace Plastics Market

