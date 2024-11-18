Key Driver Of Electric Construction Equipment Market 2024: Rise In Construction Activities Fuels Expansion Of Industry

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Electric Equipment Global Report 2024 - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company's Electric Construction Equipment Global Market Report 2024 - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The electric construction equipment market has experienced significant growth in recent years. It is projected to increase from $9.2 billion in 2023 to $11.34 billion in 2024, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 23.3%. The growth during the historical period can be attributed to factors such as environmental sustainability efforts, cost savings, enhanced operational efficiency, stricter emission regulations, noise reduction, improved worksite conditions, and government incentives and support.

How Big Is the Global Electric Construction Equipment Market Expected to Grow, and What Is Its Annual Growth Rate?

The electric construction equipment market is projected to experience exponential growth in the coming years, reaching $24.93 billion by 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 21.8%. This growth can be attributed to factors such as infrastructure development and urbanization, advancements in battery technology, increased digitization in the construction industry, a global shift toward green and renewable practices, and rising awareness and education. Key trends during the forecast period include integration with advanced manufacturing processes, a focus on cost-effective and efficient bonding, an emphasis on health and safety, and a shift toward bio-based and renewable materials.

What Is Driving the Growth of the Electric Construction Equipment Market?

The growth in global construction activities is expected to drive the electric construction equipment market's expansion in the future. The construction sector involves the creation, maintenance, and repair of infrastructure. As the construction industry grows, the demand for electric construction equipment rises, as they are essential for various tasks and processes on construction sites, such as rehabilitation, assembly, and ensuring precise measurements (rangefinder function) when installing plumbing systems and more.

Which Leading Companies Are Driving The Growth Of The Electric Construction Equipment Market Share?

Major companies operating in the market report are Toyota Motor Corporation, Deere & Company, Caterpillar Inc., Guangxi Liugong Machinery Co., Ltd., Komatsu Ltd., CNH Industrial N.V., Yanmar Construction Equipment Co. Ltd., Kubota Corporation, Liebherr-International AG

What Are The Key Trends Driving The Growth Of The Electric Construction Equipment Market Size?

Product innovation has become a significant trend gaining traction in the electric construction equipment market. Leading companies in the sector are concentrating on creating innovative products to satisfy customer demand.

How Is the Global Electric Construction Equipment Market Segmented?

1) By Product Type: Track Loaders, Excavators, Backhoe Loaders, Skid Steers, Wheel Loaders, Telehandlers

2) By Equipment Type: Electric Excavator, Electric Motor Grader, Electric Dozer, Electric Loader, Electric Dump Truck, Electric Load-Haul-Dump Loader

3) By Engine Capacity Type: Less Than 5 L, 5 to 10 L, Greater Than 10 L

4) By Power Output: 50 HP, 50-150 HP, 150-300 HP and, >300 HP

Europe: The Leading Region in the Electric Construction Equipment Market

Europe was the largest region in the electric construction equipment market share in 2023. Europe is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the electric construction equipment global market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

What Is the Electric Construction Equipment Market?

Electric construction equipment refers to construction machinery powered by electricity. Construction equipment is a category of heavy-duty vehicles specifically designed to perform construction tasks, often involving earthmoving activities. Electric construction equipment offers several benefits, including reduced fuel costs, lower CO2 emissions, and a quieter, safer working environment.

The Electric Construction Equipment Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company includes the following key information:

.Market size data for both historical and future periods

.Analysis of both macro and microeconomic factors that have impacted the market over the past five years

.Regional market analysis covering Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, the USA, South America, and the Middle East and Africa

.Country-specific market analysis for Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, the UK, and the USA.

Overview of the Global Electric Construction Equipment Market Report: Trends, Opportunities, Strategies, and More

The Electric Construction Equipment Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company is an extensive resource that delivers insights into electric construction equipment market size, electric construction equipment market drivers and trends, electric construction equipment global market major players, electric construction equipment competitors' revenues, electric construction equipment global market positioning, and electric construction equipment market growth across geographies. This report provides valuable in-depth insights into potential opportunities and strategies. Companies can utilize the information presented to target segments with the greatest growth potential.

