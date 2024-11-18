Leading Driver In Edutainment Market 2024-2033: Rising Demands For Interactive Learning Experiences Driving The Market

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

The edutainment market has expanded quickly in recent years and is expected to grow from $6.31 billion in 2023 to $7.32 billion in 2024, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 16.1%. Growth in the past period can be attributed to shifts in learning approaches, the globalization of education, educational TV programs and channels, a focus on cognitive development, and the impact of early childhood education.

How Big Is the Global Edutainment Market Expected to Grow, and What Is Its Annual Growth Rate?

The edutainment market is anticipated to grow rapidly in the coming years, projected to reach $13.42 billion by 2028 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 16.3%. This growth can be attributed to factors such as increased accessibility and inclusivity, greater parental involvement in learning, government support for edutainment, a continuous learning culture, and the inclusion of social learning features. Key trends in the forecast period include the use of virtual and augmented reality in edutainment, gamification in education, the rise of educational apps and platforms, AI in learning, and partnerships with content creators.

What Is Driving the Growth of the Edutainment Market?

The growing global adoption of edutainment is anticipated to drive the edutainment market's growth over the forecast period. Combining entertainment with education provides children with an interactive learning environment that enhances the learning process through intellectually stimulating concepts. Edutainment encourages curiosity in children, allowing them to engage as their favorite characters or explore dream locations, fostering a sense of joy and confidence.

Which Leading Companies Are Driving The Growth Of The Edutainment Market Share?

Major companies operating in the market report are Reliance Jio Infocomm Limited, Majid Al Futtaim Group, Mattel Play Town, Merlin Entertainments, Pororo Parks, Kidzania, CoComelon, Plabo, Brightcove Inc., Meraas, Kaltura Inc.

What Are The Key Trends Driving The Growth Of The Edutainment Market Size?

Virtual Reality (VR) is an emerging technology in the edutainment market that offers students an engaging and realistic experience by creating a 360-degree digital learning environment. Virtual reality is a computer-generated, three-dimensional environment that fully immerses users and responds to their actions, typically using head-mounted displays for a fully immersive experience.

How Is the Global Edutainment Market Segmented?

1) By Product Type: Interactive, Non interactive, Hybrid, Explorative

2) By Facility Size: 5,001 to 10,000 Sq. ft., 10,001 to 20,000 Sq. ft., 20,001 to 40,000 Sq. ft., > 40,000 Sq. ft.

3) By End User: Children, Teenagers, Young Adult, Adult

North America: The Leading Region in the Edutainment Market

North America was the largest region in the edutainment market in 2023. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

What Is the Edutainment Market?

Edutainment is the blend of education and entertainment, often referred to as educational entertainment. Edutainment centers are popular destinations for children and their parents during field trips, such as zoos, aquariums, science centers, botanical gardens, and children's museums. These venues provide educational elements alongside entertainment and amusement.

