Nawy Partners Facilitates EGP 30Bn Worth Of Sales For Developers

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt) Nawy Partners, a supporting brokers in Egypt and a subsidiary of Nawy, held its annual celebration to honour its top-performing broker partners. These brokers have contributed to exceptional sales achievements since the beginning of 2024, with Nawy Partners surpassing EGP 30bn in sales on behalf of developers.

Mohamed Hammad, General Manager of Nawy Partners, highlighted that the platform now boasts over 1,700 partners, has achieved record-breaking sales figures, and maintained an annual growth rate of fivefold.

Ahmed Rafea Co-Founder and Chief Business Development Officer at Nawy, said that Nawy Partners is a fundamental part of Nawy's overarching vision to be involved in every real estate transaction in Egypt.

He added that Nawy Partners continues to offer solutions and consistent support for real estate brokers, enabling them to excel in an ever-changing market, explained that the success achieved through partnerships with brokers reflected in unprecedented sales figures, demonstrates the strength of Egypt's real estate market and underscores Nawy's commitment to expanding its impact in this vital sector.

Nawy Partners is the first and largest platform in Egypt, providing a comprehensive range of services and solutions designed to enhance brokers' positions, help them achieve their goals, and grow in the highly competitive and rapidly evolving Egyptian real estate market.

The platform offers several advantages, starting with advanced technical support through an integrated technology platform that provides brokers with the latest smart and innovative solutions. These tools improve their performance, streamline operations, expand their client base, and enhance their ability to achieve maximum sales efficiency. This also grants access to the largest database of leading real estate developers, strengthening relationships with developers and expanding opportunities for collaboration.

Nawy Partners also facilitates access to a wide variety of real estate units through a single platform. Additionally, it offers a competitive commission system for real estate brokers, ensuring timely and regular payment of commissions without delays. This enhances the financial stability of brokers and allows them to quickly receive their earnings, boosting their cash flow and overall liquidity.



