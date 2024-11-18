Ariston Middle East felicitates Oman on its 54th National Day

(MENAFN- The Revelation Consultancy DMCC) Proud to be part of the nation’s legacy of innovation for more than 25 years







Muscat, November 17, 2024 Ariston Middle East joins festivities across the Sultanate of Oman on its 54th National Day, reiterating its commitment of more than 25 years to innovation and sustainability in building projects across the country.



“Ariston is proud to be a part of Oman’s infrastructure, having served the country for decades. As an Italian conglomerate with an on-ground presence, we have been able to leverage our global to contribute to the country’s infrastructure. Our innovative sustainable water heating solutions have added value to many government projects, the hospitality sector, academia, medical facilities as well as residential and business complexes.” Says Alberto Torner, Head of Ariston Group in the Middle East, Turkey, and Caucasus



Major government installations over the years include the Royal Oman Police complexes in Seeb, Ruwi, and Wattayah, as well as the Oman Airport Cargo Headquarters and Special Task Force centres in Sohar and Barka. Ariston’s solutions also support significant educational, and institutional facilities like Knowledge Oasis Muscat, Sohar University, and the Institute of Public Administration (IPA) in Al Khuwair.



Many of the projects like the Royal Oman Police stations in Wattayah and Ruwi combine solar energy with electrical systems. The IPA Headquarters particularly demonstrate Ariston’s capability with large projects. This remarkable complex spanning 28,000 sq. meters including an Intercity Hotel with 285 rooms features a solar heating system complemented by an electrical backup of 4x4000L cylinders, supporting a total hot water capacity of 16,000L. Hospitality sector projects across Oman like Alila Resort, Salalah, Green Peak Resort and Tanmia Hotel also integrate Ariston’s solar energy panels with electrical systems.



Many ongoing solar energy-powered projects relate to infrastructure. Among them are prominent hospitals, an educational establishment and an institution in the hospitality sector. Water heating in Neem, Oman’s first hospital focused on women’s health and well-being will have Ariston solar panels to work with backup power. ROP Hospital and three Ministry of Health hospitals in Salalah, Khasab and Suwaiq will also be using similar systems for heating water. Another notable implementation in progress is at Oman’s largest tourist destination, Hawana Salalah.



Ariston has implemented its innovative technology of heat pumps in other Oman projects. A prime example is the Nizwa Museum which employs heat pumps (2x AR17 models) specifically tailored for museum conditions. Known for its flexibility, rapid recovery, and dual thermostat features, this system is popular for reducing energy costs while enhancing hot water system efficiency.



Torner reiterates the company’s commitment. "At Ariston, we remain dedicated to providing practical, high-quality heating solutions that enhance everyday living while supporting sustainability. Through innovation and customer focus, we empower communities and individuals to make efficient choices that align with Oman’s sustainability goals.”



