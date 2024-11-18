Outsourced CFO Wins At The 2024 South African Small Business Awards

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

SA Small Business Awards Winners (Supplied by NSBC)

Outsourced CFO celebrates Top 20 win at the 2024 SA Small Business Awards, empowering entrepreneurs with innovative solutions globally.

CAPE TOWN, WESTERN CAPE, SOUTH AFRICA, November 18, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Outsourced CFO (OCFO), a leader in financial services and cloud accounting solutions, has been celebrated at the prestigious 2024 South African Small Business Awards, hosted by the National Small Business Chamber (NSBC) . The South African Small Business Awards, now in its 16th year, honours innovative and resilient entrepreneurs who are driving job creation and economic growth.

As one of the Top 20 Winners, OCFO stood out for its exceptional contribution to empowering entrepreneurial businesses across South Africa and the globe.

Founded with a vision to revolutionise financial management for growing businesses, the company has grown from a local startup into a global consultancy, boasting a team of over 100 finance professionals. The firm has supported over 1,000 companies, created more than 800 jobs, and raised nearly R100 million for emerging entrepreneurs through its initiatives such as the Founders Foundation.

Speaking after the Awards breakfast, Louw Barnardt, Managing Director and Co-Founder of Outsourced CFO, expressed his gratitude and pride in the team's accomplishments. "This recognition is a testament to the hard work and unwavering commitment of our team. Our mission has always been to empower businesses to scale effectively, and this award reaffirms the importance of our work," Barnardt stated.

"We are proud to be part of a community of businesses that are making a tangible difference," said Barnardt. "Our goal has always been to unlock potential, not just for the businesses we serve, but for the communities they impact. Winning this award inspires us to continue pushing boundaries and innovating."

OCFO's journey began with a simple yet ambitious goal: to bring world-class financial expertise to small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) that often lack the resources to hire full-time CFOs. Over the years, the company has become a trusted partner for entrepreneurs navigating the complexities of scaling their operations.

Barnardt also highlighted the broader significance of the awards. "Events like these are more than just celebrations-they are a rallying call for the entrepreneurial community. South Africa needs resilient, innovative businesses to tackle our economic challenges, and it's an honour to contribute to that vision," he remarked.

The NSBC emphasised the importance of SMEs in reducing unemployment and fostering innovation. Mike Anderson, Founder and CEO of NSBC, praised the diversity and ingenuity of this year's winners. "The incredible impact these businesses have on their communities and the economy cannot be overstated. OCFO exemplifies the transformative power of entrepreneurship," Anderson said.

With its recognition at the South African Small Business Awards, OCFO plans to leverage this momentum to further expand its reach and deepen its impact. "We're excited about what the future holds," said Barnardt. "This award is not just a milestone for us-it's a stepping stone toward greater achievements. We're more committed than ever to enabling entrepreneurs to succeed, both locally and globally."

As South Africa's entrepreneurial landscape continues to evolve, companies like Outsourced CFO play a crucial role in fostering growth, creating jobs, and driving innovation. Their recognition at the awards underscores the potential of SMBs to build a brighter economic future for the nation.

About Outsourced CFO:

Outsourced CFO is a leading financial consultancy firm that has been dedicated to helping businesses achieve their full potential. Our team of experts collaborates with clients to offer tailored solutions, ranging from financial consulting to strategic planning and execution, cloud accounting, and automation, all geared towards driving growth and sustainable success.

For more information visit



Evelyn Harris

JamJar Media

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

LinkedIn

YouTube

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.