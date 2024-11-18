Ooredoo Kuwait Paves the Way for Workplace Happiness and Employee Well-being

(MENAFN- BPG Group) Kuwait 11-11-2024- Ooredoo Kuwait, a leader in telecommunications across the region, remains committed to fostering a workplace that prioritizes happiness, engagement, and overall well-being. With a strong belief that a thriving corporate culture directly enhances organizational performance, the company has invested significantly in initiatives and partnerships designed to improve employee satisfaction and wellness.



Omar Al Bassam, Chief Human Resources & Administration Services Officer (CHRO) at Ooredoo Kuwait, highlighted the importance of employee well-being in the company’s operations. “Our team is at the heart of everything we do. By focusing on workplace happiness and well-being, we create an environment where employees feel valued, appreciated, and empowered, which directly translates to superior service for our customers,” he said.



Looking forward, Al Bassam emphasized that employee well-being is embedded in the company’s core values and is seen as a critical driver of success. “Supporting our employees in every way possible is central to building a stronger, more committed team capable of delivering the best service to our customers,” he added.



Eisa Al-Beshaier, Senior Director of Human Resources and Administration Services, reinforced that employee happiness is integral to Ooredoo Kuwait’s corporate culture. “Investing in the well-being of our team not only enhances their satisfaction but also improves the quality of services we offer, solidifying our position as a market leader,” he stated.



Investing in Professional Happiness



As part of its ongoing commitment to employee well-being, Ooredoo Kuwait recently welcomed Alexander Kjerulf, a globally recognized workplace happiness expert and writer. Known for pioneering the role of Chief Happiness Officer, Kjerulf shared his insights on the importance of happiness at work.



“Happiness at work is not a luxury; it’s a necessity,” Kjerulf emphasized, underscoring how a happy workforce fosters better team dynamics, increased productivity, and a more positive work environment – all values that resonate with Ooredoo Kuwait’s mission.



Kjerulf explained that workplace happiness is about more than just perks and benefits. “It’s about creating an environment where employees feel fulfilled, motivated, and engaged,” he said. He also highlighted that happiness at work stems from meaningful tasks, strong relationships, and opportunities for growth – principles that Ooredoo Kuwait has integrated into its employee support strategies.



Ongoing Commitment to Employee Well-being



To further its commitment, Ooredoo Kuwait has partnered with Madalena Carey, Executive Director of the Happiness Business School, to deliver training programs that embed happiness into the workplace culture. Carey’s programs focus on building a resilient, satisfied, and empowered workforce. “Happiness training transforms the work environment into a space where individuals feel motivated and appreciated,” she noted, aligning with Ooredoo Kuwait’s holistic approach to employee engagement.



Additionally, the company has collaborated with wellness expert Sanita Pukite, who specializes in developing corporate wellness programs that align with local cultural values. Pukite’s guidance has been instrumental in creating a supportive and committed workplace environment where employees feel valued and motivated to contribute to the company’s success.





MENAFN18112024002926011751ID1108895865