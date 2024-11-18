Ooredoo Kuwait Prioritizes Employee Well-Being with Health and Wellness Initiatives

(MENAFN- BPG Group) Kuwait, 17 November 2024 – Ooredoo Kuwait, a trailblazer in telecommunications and digital solutions, is reaffirming its commitment to corporate responsibility by investing in the health and well-being of its employees. Anchored in its Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) strategy, the company has rolled out its annual wellness campaign, spotlighting physical and mental health through an array of educational and preventative initiatives.

Timed to coincide with World Diabetes Day, Ooredoo Kuwait’s Human Resources team hosts annual health-focused events at its flagship Ooredoo Tower. Collaborating with top-tier healthcare providers, the company offers employees complimentary blood sugar tests, comprehensive health check-ups, and personalized consultations with leading medical professionals.

Visiting diabetes specialists lead engaging workshops and seminars, providing actionable guidance on embracing a balanced lifestyle and strategies for managing and preventing diabetes. Personalized consultations further empower employees to take proactive steps in safeguarding their health, emphasizing early detection and timely intervention.

As part of its broader commitment to holistic care, Ooredoo Kuwait has forged strategic partnerships with premier healthcare institutions, including diagnostic laboratories and specialized clinics. These collaborations underline the company’s dedication to offering world-class healthcare resources to its workforce.

The annual wellness campaign is a cornerstone of Ooredoo’s expansive health initiatives, which extend beyond diabetes awareness to address a range of critical health issues. These include cancer prevention, heart health, mental well-being, and more. Additionally, the company organizes blood donation drives and illuminates its iconic tower with awareness messages, symbolizing its dedication to public health and social sustainability.

By embedding health consciousness into its corporate ethos, Ooredoo Kuwait creates a work environment where employee well-being is as valued as productivity. These initiatives not only enhance individual health but also contribute to a more vibrant, engaged, and resilient workforce.

Ooredoo’s latest efforts are part of its broader vision to champion sustainable corporate practices and enrich the lives of employees, aligning with its mission to remain a leader in social and environmental responsibility.





