Week three of Dubai Fitness Challenge is here with another thrilling lineup of FREE fitness fun to motivate and inspire

(MENAFN- Tales & Heads) Dubai, United Arab Emirates, 12 November 2024 – As Dubai Fitness Challenge (DFC) enters its thrilling third week, the momentum continues to build with an exciting lineup of FREE fitness activities, community events, and wellness initiatives.

Across the city, residents and visitors are embracing the challenge, finding new and engaging ways to incorporate 30 minutes of daily exercise into their routines. With the energy at an all-time high, week three promises even more opportunities to connect, engage, and transform lifestyles, reinforcing Dubai's commitment to becoming one of the world's most active cities.

Here’s what’s coming up this week…

Three free 30x30 30-day Fitness Villages

Get pumped for another action-packed week across DFC's three 30x30 Fitness Villages at Kite Beach, Zabeel Park, and Al Warqa’a Park! These bustling hotspots are designed to spark your love for fitness with a wide range of sports, classes, events, and much more across the 30 days - they are the ultimate playground to unlock your potential and start an unforgettable fitness adventure.

Located on Dubai’s iconic coastline, the DP World Kite Beach 30x30 Fitness Village is a paradise for all levels of fitness. With its variety of dynamic sessions, family-friendly zones, and plenty of space to stay active, it is the perfect spot to take on the 30 x 30 challenge and meet your goals. Here are all the different zones waiting to be explored:

• Decathlon Sports Court

• DP World Cricket Arena

• DP World Sports Hub

• Emarat Padel Courts

• Emirates Rebounder

• Emirates NBD Watersports

• Emirates NBD Yoga

• e& Main Stage

• MIRA Teen Fit – Boxd – Martial Arts

• Sun & Sand Sports Beach Volleyball

• talabat Core – Cardio – Resistance

• Wasl Gymnastics

• Wasl Parkour

• WHOOP Lift – Ride – Row

Classes for this week include Dance Time on the e& Main Stage - a fun and energetic class combining various dance styles for fitness and enjoyment; parkour on at Wasl Parkour where you will focus on techniques, safety and skill development; Tai Chi at the MIRA Martial Arts zone where you will focus on balance, flexibility, and mental clarity through graceful, flowing movements; and Spin Attack, a high-energy spin class at WHOOP Ride.

Open weekdays from 3 PM to 11 PM for the public, and weekends from 7 AM to 11 PM, this fitness village offers more than just a workout – it's a vibrant community space where you can connect, stay active, and smash your 30 x 30 goals.

The Dubai Municipality Zabeel Park 30 x 30 Fitness Village offers a wide range of activities designed to promote health and wellness for both residents and visitors. Test your abilities at the newly introduced Cricket Zone or energise yourself with high-octane group classes and dance sessions on the main stage. Other activities include a Running Club, Emirates Spin and Emirates 3 on 3 Basketball Court. Additionally, there are specialised classes for children at the Dubai Municipality Teen Gym, including Bloom - a high-energy, games-packed workout that feels like play, designed for families, kids, and everyone in between.

Serving as the central hub for you to collect your bibs for Dubai Run, presented by Mai Dubai, from 11 to 23 November, this fitness village is open Monday to Thursday from 4 PM to 11 PM, with bib collection available throughout, while on Fridays, it opens from midday to midnight, with classes from 4 PM and all-day bib collection. Saturdays and Sundays are action-packed, welcoming you from 8AM to midnight, with bib collection available throughout both days.

The RTA Al Warqa’a Park 30 x 30 Fitness Village provides an exhilarating fitness experience suitable for all ages and abilities. Central to the village is the Cycling Hub, complete with 75 bikes and on-site mechanics, complemented by a Running Club and Dubai Municipality sports pitches and courts. The village also features a ladies-only zone with specialised classes and a dedicated children’s area, with lots to do for the little ones including the Modesh Inflatable and various sports like tennis and basketball. Open from 4 PM to 11 PM Sunday to Thursday and till 11:30 PM on weekends, this village is an ideal spot for active, fun-filled family outings.

When visiting the fitness villages, be sure to bring a refillable water bottle and towel, and don’t forget to #ShareYour30 on social media. For schedules, visit

Community Hubs across Dubai

Community Hubs across the city are bringing fitness right to your doorstep, offering an exciting array of classes, events, and activities designed to help you hit your daily 30 minutes of exercise. Whether you’re interested in family-friendly fitness, calming yoga sessions, challenging mountain hikes, or energising group workouts, there’s something for everyone. Here are just some of the exciting activities lined up for week three:

• Athletic Caravan Initiative Fitness Hub | Head to Dubai Festival City from 11 to 22 November for an action-packed fitness experience! Dive into sports tournaments, enjoy live performances, and explore wellness activities with over 30 sports federations and health institutions on-site. With a food court serving up healthy options and activities for all ages, it’s the perfect family-friendly day out. Sessions run daily, 8 AM to 11 AM and 5 PM to 10 PM – don’t forget to pre-register for tournaments and bring your water bottle and towel. Get ready to celebrate fitness and fun like never before!

• Danube Sports World Fitness Hub | From 26 October to 24 November, this fitness hub on Al Meydan Road is your go-to spot for indoor sports! Featuring world-class courts for padel, football, cricket, tennis, basketball, and more, it’s perfect for all fitness levels – whether you’re looking to compete, improve skills, or just have fun. Open daily from 7 AM to 10 PM, it’s the ideal spot to get active! Don’t forget to register in advance to secure your spot.

• P&O Marinas Fitness Hub | Head to Mina Rashid for a thrilling mix of water sports and fitness by the sea! Jump into dragon boat racing, try your hand at sailing, unwind with yoga by the waterfront, or join energizing power walks along the marina. With all water sports gear provided, just bring your yoga mat, water bottle, and sense of adventure. Open until 16 November, sessions run daily from 7:30 AM to 6 PM, so register now and get ready for a fitness experience with unbeatable views!

• Zabeel Ladies Club Fitness Hub | Tailored for women of all fitness levels, this exclusive hub offers complimentary classes in Zabeel 1 – from heart-pumping cardio and strength training to relaxing yoga sessions. It’s more than just a workout; it’s a supportive space to connect, recharge, and stay motivated alongside like-minded women. With special access to select club facilities and exclusive offers, this is the perfect place to focus on your health journey. Grab your mat, water bottle, and towel, and register early to secure your spot in this empowering community!

Other community hubs include: Bluewaters Fitness Hub, City Walk Fitness Hub, Dubai Design District Fitness Hub, Dubai Digital Park Fitness Hub, Dubai Media City Fitness Hub, Gate Avenue Fitness Hub, Global Village Fitness Hub, Golf is Good Fitness Hub, Hatta Wadi Hub Fitness Hub, The Beach, JBR Fitness Hub, Tilal Al Ghag Fitness Hub, Town Square Fitness Hub and Wasl Village Fitness Hub.

Events to help you smash your goals

With endless ways to achieve your 30 x 30, there’s something for everyone to enjoy across the city:

• T100 Triathlon | Prepare to push your limits with the T100 Triathlon, Dubai’s ultimate athletic challenge from 16 to 17 November. This exhilarating 100km journey begins with a 2km swim, followed by an 80km bike ride through the desert, and wraps up with an 18km city run. With additional swimming, cycling, and jogging events for all ages and abilities, there’s something for every fitness level in this action-packed weekend. Take on this challenge to experience the thrill of a triathlon across the striking landscapes of Dubai.

• T100 Sprint | For those seeking a high-energy experience, the T100 Sprint, part of the T100 Triathlon, offers a shortened yet intense race for elite triathletes. Covering 25.75km, this sprint includes a 0.75km swim, a 20km bike ride, and a 5km run through closed roads against the backdrop of Dubai’s iconic skyline. Feel the rush as you race alongside some of the world’s top triathletes, in a course designed to bring out the best in you. Embrace the spirit of global competition and be part of a flagship event that will challenge and inspire.

• The Sparkle Cycle 2024 | For biking enthusiasts who want to make a difference, The Sparkle Cycle 2024 at Al Qudra Cycle Track from 15 to 16 November is the perfect event! This inaugural charity race supports The Sparkle Foundation’s impactful work in Malawi, combining fitness and philanthropy. Choose from a 50km individual ride or gather friends, family, or colleagues for a team challenge to see who can complete the most laps. And for seasoned riders, there’s the ultimate 24-hour, 500km challenge. Join for a race that tests endurance while supporting an amazing cause.

• Turf Games Dubai City Series | Think you’ve got what it takes to compete among Dubai’s fittest? Head to ISD Stadium from 15 to 16 November for an intense team-based showdown. With three levels – Everyday, Intermediate, and Elite – you and your six-member team will be put to the test in strategic workouts that challenge your strength, mental toughness, and teamwork. Plus, vendor stalls, activation stands, live music, and food await, making this high-energy event a blast for participants and spectators alike. Grab your tickets, assemble your team of three men and three women, and gear up for a fitness challenge you won’t forget!

• TUFF Challenge | Love an intense workout? Get ready for the TUFF Challenge, hosted by Fitness First at Dubai Digital Park, Dubai Silicon Oasis on 16 November. Tailored for those ready to push their limits in a high-energy atmosphere and led by top trainers, TUFF classes combine bodyweight and plate exercises through High Intensity Training (HIIT), designed to maximise calorie burn. Doors open at 5 PM.

• The Music Run | Set for 16 November at Meydan Racecourse, this 5km run is more than just a race – it’s an electrifying experience where you can “Live the Beat” with speakers pumping music along the entire route. With no winners’ prizes, this event is simply about fun, fitness, and community. Every runner gets an exclusive participant pack and finisher’s medal, with the race ending in a lively post-run party featuring live DJs. Get ready to run to the beat and enjoy food and drinks at The Music Run’s Food Village. Sign up now for a running event like no other!

• Emirates NBD Unity Run | Get ready to make a difference at this powerful event championing inclusion and unity in support of people of determination. Happening on 17 November at Al Forsan Park, Expo City Dubai, this seventh edition is part of the Hamdan bin Mohammed Community Sports Initiative under the patronage of the Dubai Sports Council. Choose between a relaxed 3km fun walk or a timed 5km or 10km run, with a focus on creating an inclusive, celebratory atmosphere where everyone’s a winner. After crossing the finish line, enjoy live entertainment, delicious food, and vibrant energy at the Emirates NBD Unity Run Village. Registrations open at 6 AM.

• Community Run at Ripe Market | Mark your calendars for the Community Run at Ripe Market Academy Park, kicking off on 17 November. Open to runners of all ages and skill levels, you can sprint across the 2.5km or 5km courses with family in tow or test your endurance with the 10km distance. After the race, explore the Ripe Market’s unique stalls filled with homegrown brands or unwind with coffee and a hearty breakfast.

Some epic sport to get you inspired

There is also the chance to catch some thrilling sport, including:

• DP World Tour Championship | The Race to Dubai is heating up as the world’s best golfers compete in the DP World Tour Championship, with the final event in the Rolex Series taking place from 14 to 17 November. Set on the prestigious Earth Course at Jumeirah Golf Estates, the top 50 players will battle for the ultimate title of Race to Dubai champion. Off the course, fans can enjoy plenty of entertainment and activities for a lively day out. Thursday and Friday general admission is free, so bring the whole family, or grab weekend tickets to watch the drama unfold!

• Dubai Basketball | Sports enthusiasts can catch the Dubai Basketball Club take on KRKA, one of the prominent basketball clubs in Slovenia, at the Coca-Cola Arena on 17 November, marking a significant moment for Dubai’s international sports franchise debut. Doors open at 5:30 PM.

Stay tuned for more exciting experiences as we unveil what's in store for the final week of DFC in the coming days. For more information and to register visit Also, don’t forget to #ShareYour30 on social media to motivate and inspire others to get involved.

The entities helping DFC strengthen the spirit of the community this year include organisers the Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism (DET) and Dubai Sports Council; Presenting Partners DP World, Dubai Municipality, Mai Dubai, and Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA); Association Partners Sun and Sand Sports, The Brain and Performance Centre - A DP World Company, Citi Mastercard, Decathlon, Dubizzle, Emirates, Emirates NBD, e&, La Roche Posay, MIRA Developments, talabat, Wasl, WHOOP, Shamal – Kite Beach, Emaar and Hatta Kayak; Official Partners Dubai Chambers, Emarat and Supercare Pharmacy; Media Partner Arabian Radio Network (ARN); and Government Partners Dubai Corporation for Ambulance Services, Dubai Health, Dubai Knowledge and Human Development Authority (KHDA), Dubai Police, Ministry of Education and Event Security Committee.





MENAFN18112024006689014967ID1108895859