Yaser Almasri Takes the Virtus Horse Show Majesticq Grand Prix presented by Longines on Chacco Lover Jr. in a Thrilling Finale

(MENAFN- Dark Horse Communications) Day one saw 78 riders forward for the 110cm two-phase Virtus Show Opening Class, with the UAE’s Saleh Mufrrej Ali Mohamed Alkarbi taking the top spot on SKS Arizona Top. Canada’s Hamzah Al Mahamid ended 2nd riding Amadeus Z, while UAE rider Ali Shehab Alrahma jumped into 3rd place on Lola Soraya.



Young Emirati rider Alya Adnan Awadh Almheiri riding Cento Du Rouet took first place in The Abu Dhabi Equestrian Club 115cm Special Two Phase, beating Sudanese rider Ashraf Mohamed Osman Idris into second place on Las Vegas. Saleh Mufrrej Ali Mohamed Alkarbi made another appearance on the podium, finishing in third place riding Hakkino Van Het Danaukeshof.



The third class, the Virtus Horse Power 125cm Speed Class, went to international rider Dimitrios Natsis of Greece riding Corrie Z, jumping clear in a phenomenal 56.78 seconds. Moufi Owaida Alkarbi, UAE, riding Billy Tiara came 2nd, with Fahad Ibrahim Abdalla Al Harmoudi and Free Core in 3rd place out of a strong field of 55 riders.



Salim Ahmed Al Suwaidi and Gijs took the final class of the day, winning the Majesticq 140cm Two Phase jumping clear in a speedy 30.29 seconds, ahead of Abdurakhmon Feruzovich Abdullaev of Uzbekistan who finished 2nd place in 31.97 seconds on Go Four It B. Egypt’s Amr Gamal Mohamed jumped into 3rd place on Gerlain to conclude day one.



Day two saw Greece’s Dimitrios Natsis and Corrie Z take to the podium once again, winning the Abu Dhabi Equestrian Club 130cm. One of 11 riders to make it through to the jump-off, Natsis and Corrie Z put in a brilliant performance and stopped the clock at 39.98 seconds. Sham Al Assad from Syria came 2nd on Chapeau Tin, while Salim Ahmed Alsuwaidi of the UAE and Annie S of the Lowlands Z finished in 3rd place.



In a field of 83 starters, Layth Ghurayeb of Syria jumped into first place on Elite De Ponts in the ShakoMakoApp 110cm class. Ali Mufrrej Ali Mohamed Alkarbi and Bon Jovi rocked into 2nd place, while Hamad Alnuaimi and West Side Countess came 3rd.



Talya Ismail Mounajed of the USA clinched the penultimate class of day 2, the 9Valleys 120cm, riding Quite Van Koekshof, narrowly beating the UAE’s Mabkhout Owaida Alkarbi and Hollywood Du Cedre into 2nd place. Mhd Fadi Al Zabibi rounded up the top 3 on CC Stud’s Larasina.



The Majesticq Grand Prix Qualifier, saw Salim Ahmed Al Suwaidi and Gijs storm to another victory, jumping clear over the imposing 140cm course in 68.54 seconds. Egypt’s Amr Gamal Mohamed and Gerlain followed in 2nd place, while fellow UAE rider Mohamed Hamad Ali Al Kirbi jumped into 3rd place on Edelweiss De Groom.



The final day got underway with the UAEERF 110cm two-phase, with Alya Adnan Awadh Almheiri returning to the podium on Douwecara, a horse with which she’s had tremendous success over the past few years. Syrian riders Layth Ghurayeb and Mhd Osama Al Zabibi were placed 2nd and 3rd place, with Elite de Ponts and Monella respectively.



Abu Dhabi Equestrian Club challenge followed—a fun knock-out round over a 120cm course—which saw Mhd Osama Al Zabibi back in pole position riding Bec Hugo, with UAE rider Ali Khalfan Al Jahouri in 2nd place on the aptly named Moneymaker.



Syrian Yaser Almasri topped the Majesticq Grand Prix presented by Longines podium on Chacco Lover Jr. This complex 145cm course proved challenging for all 25 starters, with no riders crossing the finish line clear. Almarsi stopped the clock at 85.85 seconds with two time faults, while Egypt’s Zeineldin Shady Samirand Kardesh finished 3rd with 3-time faults in a time of 86.55. Salim Ahmed Alsuwaidi of the UAE settled in 3rd place with Gijs on a quick time of 71.76, but an unfortunate pole down.





