Sol Campbell is the International Event Ambassador for Tata Steel World 25K Kolkata

(MENAFN- Adfactors PR) Bengaluru, 15th November 2024: Tata Steel World 25K (TSW 25K) is proud to announce Premier League star Sol Campbell as its International Event Ambassador for the 2024 edition. The world’s first World Athletics Gold Label 25K has added another jewel to its crown of international athletes joining the running movement that is fast blossoming in West Bengal.

At 50, he is still considered one of football’s most iconic and versatile defenders. Known for his immense physicality, towering presence, and remarkable football intelligence, Campbell was a leader who embodied resilience and power.

“Coming to the City of Joy would be a huge pleasure. Being an Englishman, I know India through cricket, but I have heard that this city is known for its sport loving people. I am excited to be in Kolkata, a sporting city and part of the Tata Steel World 25K Kolkata, a race that has united the community and works towards a healthy and active life.” said Sol Campbell about his arrival to Kolkata.

“Anyone who loves football has to love running, that is what makes you the best! So I call out to all the football and sports lovers in West Bengal and India to join me at the startline of Tata Steel World 25K Kolkata on Sunday, 15th December 2024,” he said.

Chanakya Chaudhary, Vice President, Corporate Services, at Tata Steel, said, "Sol Campbell's association adds vitality to the spirit of the football-loving city of Kolkata. His athleticism, perseverance, and discipline mirror the philosophy and stature of TSW 25K. We are glad to have him in the camp."

“We are very excited to have Sol Campbell as our international event ambassador. His contribution to the game of football and, thereafter, his contribution to society is an inspiring tale of courage, discipline, and fortitude. He is a perfect match for the quest for excellence that we at Procam International strive for,” said Vivek Singh, Jt. MD, Procam International



He began his professional career at Tottenham Hotspur, emerging from their youth system to become a standout player. His defensive mastery quickly caught his attention, and he made a bold and controversial move to Arsenal in 2001, which became one of the most talked-about transfers in Premier League history. This decision to cross the North London divide sent shockwaves through the football community, yet it cemented Campbell’s reputation as a player who prioritized success.

At Arsenal, he became a lynchpin of the famous "Invincibles" squad during the 2003-04 season, when they went undefeated in the league, a historic achievement that has rarely been matched. His contributions extended beyond club football, as he represented England in multiple major tournaments and earned over 70 caps for his country.

Off the pitch, Campbell’s legacy goes beyond just football. He has become an advocate for diversity and equality in the sport, often speaking on the lack of representation of coloured players in coaching and leadership roles within football.

“I am impressed with the work Tata Steel World 25K has done for philanthropy. That is the legacy we should all aim to leave behind… give back to society and strive to make it better for all. This is very close to my heart and motivates me to get up and do something good every day,” Campbell said.

Sol Campbell’s career is a testament to perseverance, leadership, and excellence, like TSW 25K which stands as a testament for pride, inclusiveness and commitment

The ninth edition of Tata Steel World Kolkata 25K is scheduled for Sunday, 15th December.





MENAFN18112024005232011781ID1108895806