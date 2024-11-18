HCG Cancer Centre Nagpur Launches Mobile Cancer Screening Vehicle to Improve Access to Early Detection

(MENAFN- Avian We) Nagpur, 11th Nov`24 – HCG Cancer Centre Nagpur has launched a mobile cancer screening vehicle to bring life-saving cancer detection services directly to the community. The vehicle was officially flagged off by Ms. Vijayalakshmi Bidari, IAS, the Divisional Commissioner of Nagpur, in a ceremony attended by eminent health professionals and dignitaries, including Dr. Ajay Mehta Director & Head Surgical Oncology, Dr. Suchitra Mehta, and Mr. Venkateshwarlu Marapaka COO HCG Cancer Centre Nagpur.

The mobile cancer screening unit is part of HCG’s ongoing commitment to improving healthcare access in remote areas and to raising awareness about the importance of early cancer detection. The vehicle is equipped with latest diagnostic tools and will offer a range of services, including breast cancer, cervical cancer, and oral cancer screenings.

Ms. Vijyalakshmi Bidari, Divisional Commissioner of Nagpur, who flagged off the vehicle, expressed her support for this initiative, stating, “The launch of this mobile cancer screening vehicle is a significant step toward bridging the gap in healthcare accessibility, particularly for people living in underserved regions. Early detection can save lives, and I commend HCG Cancer Center for taking this initiative to the grassroots level. This mobile unit will ensure that more people have access to vital screening services and increase awareness about cancer prevention."

Dr. Ajay Mehta, Director & Chief Oncosurgeon at HCG Cancer Center, Nagpur, shared his excitement about the new initiative, "This mobile screening vehicle represents our commitment to making cancer screening available to everyone, no matter where they live. Cancer, when detected early, is much more treatable, and this vehicle will bring these crucial services to individuals who may not have had access otherwise. We hope to save many lives through this effort."

Mr. Venkateshwarlu Marapaka, COO of HCG Cancer Center, said, "At HCG, our mission has always been to provide high-quality cancer care and promote awareness about prevention and early detection. This mobile screening unit is a major milestone in our journey. It will play a crucial role in saving lives by ensuring that even people in the most remote areas have access to cancer screening. We are grateful to all the partners, supporters, and health professionals who have made this vision a reality."

Dr. Suchitra Mehta, Director & Psycho-Oncologist at HCG Cancer Center, Nagpur, emphasized the importance of awareness and prevention, "We know that cancer is a leading cause of death, but with early detection, the chances of successful treatment increase drastically. This mobile unit will help educate people about the importance of regular screening, and I believe it will empower communities to take charge of their health. This is an important step toward creating a healthier, more informed society."

The mobile cancer screening vehicle will travel across various districts in Nagpur, offering free screenings to communities and spreading awareness about cancer prevention. In addition to screenings, the vehicle will provide educational materials and counseling to help individuals understand cancer risks, symptoms, and the importance of early diagnosis.





