Sheikh Shakhbout Medical City Leads the Way with Flagship Inflammatory Bowel Disease Service

(MENAFN- 9Yards & Marketing) Abu Dhabi, UAE, 11 November 2024: Sheikh Shakhbout Medical City (SSMC), one of the UAE’s largest hospitals for serious and complex care and a subsidiary of PureHealth, has announced that its dedicated clinic for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease (IBD) is now operational.



Having undergone significant transformation to better address the evolving needs of patients, SSMC’s IBD Service is one of the few dedicated facilities in the UAE with the latest state-of-the-art technology to offer a truly comprehensive, personalised and holistic patient journey, by bringing together multiple specialists in one place.



From the very first appointment, patients can benefit from tailored treatment plans addressing their unique circumstances, all developed by a collaborative team of experts. This integrated approach also ensures that patients can access all necessary services on the same day as their initial consultation.



The IBD flagship service provides a truly holistic approach to managing IBD. Patients benefit from a comprehensive care model where they receive individualised, evidence-based treatment plans developed by a multidisciplinary team of specialists. At every visit, patients meet with an IBD consultant who is a recognised expert in the field, alongside an IBD clinical nurse specialist and a dedicated IBD operations lead. Our patients also have access to in-house dietitians specialising in IBD-specific dietary guidance to effectively manage their nutritional needs. Recognising the mental health challenges associated with this chronic illness, the clinic integrates care from a clinical psychologist specialising in IBD support.



This collaborative care model also includes close partnerships with professionals in rheumatology, dermatology, obstetrics and gynaecology, ensuring that all aspects of patient health are addressed.



For surgical needs, the clinic boasts skilled IBD surgeons proficient in advanced surgical techniques. Our patients benefit from targeted treatment of IBD alongside a health maintenance programme that includes vaccinations, cancer screening and proactive disease monitoring. This integrated approach underscores our commitment to providing comprehensive, high-quality care for every patient.



Dr. Mohammed Nabil Quraishi, consultant gastroenterologist and director of the inflammatory bowel disease service, at SSMC, added: “The clinical facilities at SSMC are second to none and are designed to complement our multidisciplinary approach to care, ensuring every aspect of treatment is optimised during each visit. In addition to our specialised IBD clinics, this flagship service is home to an advanced therapy infusion suite for the safe and comfortable administration of all the latest effective advanced treatments, a dedicated endoscopy facility equipped with state-of-the-art equipment for precise diagnostics and interventions, and a radiological diagnostic facility specifically for IBD-related scans.



“Our active research programme includes both commercial and academic studies, ensuring that SSMC stays at the forefront of IBD treatment and care innovation. Participation in clinical trials offers our patients access to new, innovative therapies – a testament to SSMC’s commitment to prioritising patient care through advanced, personalised treatment options,” he added.



Commenting on the launch of the new service, Dr. Abdulqader Almessabi, acting chief medical officer at SSMC, said: “SSMC is invested in delivering innovative care that meets the diverse needs of our community. We are delighted to offer a full spectrum of services that consider all the elements of our patients’ health and well-being in the treatment and management of IBD. Our focus goes beyond simply managing illnesses; we strive to provide a holistic, patient-centred approach that enhances access to high-quality, compassionate care and specialised doctors.”







