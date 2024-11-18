Invitation To Paratus' Q3 2024 Earnings Call
HAMILTON, Bermuda, Nov. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Paratus energy Services Ltd. (Oslo:
PLSV) ("Paratus" or the "Company") will release its unaudited interim financial results for Q3 2024 on November 29, 2024, on or about 07:00 (CEST).
In connection with the earnings release, an Audio webcast will be held at 15:00 (CEST) on the same day. To participate in the webcast, please use the following LINK to register and access the live presentation.
The webcast and presentation materials will also be accessible in the Investors section of our website: . A Q&A session will be held after the presentation. Instructions on how to submit questions will be provided at the start of the webcast.
For further information, please contact:
Baton Haxhimehmedi, CFO
[email protected]
+47 406 39 083
About Paratus
Paratus Energy Services Ltd. (Oslo: PLSV) is an investment holding company of a group of leading energy services companies. The Paratus Group is primarily comprised of its ownership of Fontis Energy and a 50/50 JV interest in Seagems (formerly Seabras). Fontis Energy is an offshore drilling company with a fleet of five high-specification jack-up rigs working under contracts in Mexico. Seagems is a leading subsea services company, with a fleet of six multi-purpose pipe-laying support vessels under contracts in Brazil. In addition, Paratus is the largest shareholder in Archer Ltd, a global oil services company, listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange.
This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.
