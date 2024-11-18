PH2 Group Attends Slush 2024 To Forge Strategic Partnerships And Validate Path Forward For Infant Cry Analysis Solution

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Parents exploring PH2 Group's baby cry analysis tool, designed to record infant crying, support colic diagnosis, and assess parental well-being.

Building on past lessons, PH2 Group aims to validate their solution through expert collaboration, supporting parents and streamlining infant healthcare.

- Satu NiemeläOULU, FINLAND, November 18, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- PH2 Group, an Oulu-based health-tech startup founded by entrepreneurs who have navigated the full journey from idea to international markets, is participating in Slush 2024 to connect with potential partners, advisors, and investors. The company is currently focused on validating their infant cry analysis tool, which aims to support parents and healthcare providers by streamlining early diagnosis and reducing unnecessary visits.Building on Hard-Earned Experience to Chart a New Path ForwardCo-founders Satu Niemelä and Erasmus van Niekerk bring over a decade of hands-on, 360-degree experience in product development. Satu, with her background at Nokia, and Erasmus, with deep expertise in business development, previously developed the multi-award-winning but ultimately paused baby tech solution, Onni Care. This experience taught the team invaluable lessons about the complexities of product development, commercialisation, and the importance of validating market needs before scaling.“We made the classic mistake of aiming for the 'Taj Mahal' from the start when we should have begun with a smaller, more focused approach,” reflects Erasmus van Niekerk.“But the lessons we learned, though hard, were incredibly valuable. Now, we are laser-focused on validating the problem, managing risks, and taking each step with intention.”“In hindsight, we lacked the structured processes needed for sustainable growth,” adds Satu Niemelä.“We've taken the time to analyse our past experiences thoroughly, because going through such challenges without learning from them would be the real failure. This time, we're doing things differently, starting with validation, risk management, and collaboration.”Leveraging Education and Expert Support for a New ApproachLearning from their previous challenges, both founders have made a point of expanding their knowledge and networks. Erasmus is currently pursuing a master's degree in business, while Satu has completed a series of specialised qualifications in service design, product development, strategic management, and financial planning. They believe that combining hands-on experience with continued education and expert mentorship is the key to long-term success.Oyster Health Incubator: A Strategic Approach to Building a Better MVPThis time, PH2 Group is leveraging the resources of the Oyster Health Incubator, which provides structured support to help startups validate their concepts before committing to full-scale development. Through Oyster, the team has gained access to expert mentorship, early-stage validation, and crucial resources like OuluHealth Labs to gather feedback from healthcare professionals.It would be foolish to claim that our past experience alone guarantees success,” says Satu Niemelä.“Every project is unique, with countless factors influencing its outcome. This time, we're taking a step-by-step approach-validating problems, managing risks, and ensuring our solution not only meets real-world needs but also follows a carefully phased plan for development and scaling.”Currently, PH2 Group is refining their Minimum Viable Product (MVP) to automate cry logging and analysis. This tool aims to empower parents with actionable insights while reducing the burden on healthcare systems. As the market for infant healthcare solutions continues to grow, PH2 Group sees significant potential to scale this solution both locally and internationally.“At Slush, we're focused on gathering insights from advisors and experts,” explains Satu.“We already have several pieces of the puzzle in place, but now it's about aligning them into a cohesive solution that truly delivers value.”Exploring a Bigger Vision: A Startup Factory for the FutureBeyond their current project, PH2 Group envisions building a“Startup Factory”, a support ecosystem designed to help other entrepreneurs turn ideas into market-ready solutions with fewer mistakes, less capital, and shared resources. The founders have seen firsthand how isolating the entrepreneurial journey can be and are passionate about creating an environment where startups can benefit from collective wisdom, mentorship, and shared resources.“We believe that no one should have to do it alone,” says Erasmus.“We've been in the trenches, we've made mistakes, and now we want to use what we've learned to help others avoid the same pitfalls. The dream is to eventually create a space where founders can collaborate, share resources, and succeed together.”Seeking Strategic Partnerships and Funding for the Next PhasePH2 Group sees Slush 2024 as an invaluable platform to build relationships with potential partners, advisors, and investors. As the company prepares for its pre-seed funding round in early 2025, they are keen on engaging with stakeholders who share their vision of transforming infant care.Key objectives at Slush include:-engaging with healthcare experts to validate product assumptions-exploring partnerships for pilot studies with Finnish healthcare providers-connecting with investors to secure funding for further development and testingAbout PH2 GroupFounded by Satu Niemelä and Erasmus van Niekerk, PH2 Group is dedicated to leveraging technology to enhance family well-being and improve healthcare outcomes. Their mission is to empower parents with data-driven tools that reduce stress, optimise healthcare efficiency, and support early interventions.For more information, visit PH2 Group.Contact InformationErasmus van NiekerkCo-Founder, PH2 GroupEmail: ...pPhone: +358 40 835 2635

