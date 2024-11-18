Iai Competes To Launch An Outstanding AI Agent Assistant In Booking And Reservation Before Google.

(MENAFN- Zex PR Wire) Cheung Sha Wan, Hong Kong, 18th November 2024, ZEX PR WIRE , This AI Agent is very stunning because they are an AI application, It's the first time assistant is like a secretary that can help you with everything to book, reserve and analyze data according to user needs, all formats agent can analyze and provide every information including payments method. Further more, they will proceed to complete your booking categories such as & Transit Tickets which will include airline tickets, train tickets, calling taxis, booking car rentals , hotels, resorts, restaurants, accommodation that is connected with air bnb around the world. Entertainment event, for example, making a reservations for concert tickets, tickets for all types of sporting events, theme park tickets, theater tickets, movie tickets, exebition tickets, and many more. The highlight is that our program will be the most intelligent system, you just use voice commands mode and then the agent will do the rest for you and right up to the payment system. iAI can also upload information in all categories of knowledge such as education, history, medicine, law, art, service, entertainment, tourism, and much more when iAI has uploaded information, it will be able to talk, interact, help, analyze information and provide every service format as desired by the user. Nowadays new information and knowledge are increasing update all the time. iAI users must use the iAI token for monthly payments and used token to upload an update various information that we continuously develop and it will be supported web2 and Web3 service. Finally our further information can be found in our website at

