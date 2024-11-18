عربي


Transaction In Own Shares


11/18/2024 2:01:35 AM

OSB GROUP PLC
ISIN: GB00BLDRH360
18 November 2024

LEI number: 213800ZBKL9BHSL2K459

OSB GROUP PLC (the"Company")
Transaction in Own Shares

The Company announces that on 15 November 2024 it had purchased a total of 6,474 of its ordinary shares of £0.01 each (the " ordinary shares ") on the London Stock Exchange, through the Company's broker Citigroup Global Markets Limited as detailed below. The repurchased ordinary shares will be cancelled.

London Stock Exchange CBOE BXE CBOE CXE
Number of ordinary shares purchased 6,474 - -
Highest price paid (per ordinary share) £3.7000 - -
Lowest price paid (per ordinary share) £3.6680 - -
Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share) £3.6865 - -

The purchases form part of the Company's share buyback programme announced on 05 September 2024.

Following settlement of the above purchases and cancellation of the purchased ordinary shares, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 372,816,601 ordinary shares.

No ordinary shares are held in treasury. Therefore, the total number of voting rights in the Company is 372,816,601.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 as incorporated into and implemented under English law (including by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Citigroup Global Markets Limited on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

This announcement does not constitute, or form part of, an offer or any solicitation of an offer for securities in any jurisdiction.

Schedule of Purchases – Individual Transactions

Issuer Name OSB GROUP PLC
LEI 213800ZBKL9BHSL2K459
ISIN GB00BLDRH360
Intermediary Name Citigroup Global Markets Limited
Intermediary Code SBILGB2L
Timezone GMT
Currency GBP


Transaction Date Trade Time Currency Volume Price Trading Venue Transaction ID
15/11/2024 08:44:56 GBp 47 369.60 XLON xHaNStI1j5S
15/11/2024 08:44:56 GBp 47 369.60 XLON xHaNStI1j5U
15/11/2024 08:44:56 GBp 226 369.60 XLON xHaNStI1j4W
15/11/2024 08:44:56 GBp 320 369.80 XLON xHaNStI1j4Y
15/11/2024 08:43:30 GBp 457 370.00 XLON xHaNStI1j3M
15/11/2024 08:35:20 GBp 141 368.40 XLON xHaNStI1gh5
15/11/2024 08:35:20 GBp 343 368.40 XLON xHaNStI1gh6
15/11/2024 08:29:34 GBp 457 368.60 XLON xHaNStI1gFw
15/11/2024 08:28:38 GBp 320 368.80 XLON xHaNStI1gB0
15/11/2024 08:28:32 GBp 457 369.00 XLON xHaNStI1gBH
15/11/2024 08:20:15 GBp 320 368.80 XLON xHaNStI1hy1
15/11/2024 08:20:10 GBp 457 369.00 XLON xHaNStI1hyA
15/11/2024 08:20:10 GBp 457 369.20 XLON xHaNStI1hyJ
15/11/2024 08:07:49 GBp 421 366.80 XLON xHaNStI1eyi
15/11/2024 08:07:49 GBp 153 366.80 XLON xHaNStI1eyk
15/11/2024 08:03:10 GBp 194 367.80 XLON xHaNStI1eBm
15/11/2024 08:03:10 GBp 323 368.00 XLON xHaNStI1eBo
15/11/2024 08:03:10 GBp 740 368.20 XLON xHaNStI1eBq
15/11/2024 08:02:58 GBp 202 368.60 XLON xHaNStI1eAD
15/11/2024 08:02:58 GBp 96 368.60 XLON xHaNStI1eAF
15/11/2024 08:02:58 GBp 177 368.60 XLON xHaNStI1eAP
15/11/2024 08:02:58 GBp 40 368.60 XLON xHaNStI1eAR
15/11/2024 08:02:58 GBp 79 368.60 XLON xHaNStI1eAT

