Periodic Announcement On The Acquisition Of The Bank‘S Own Shares And Its Results (Week 2)

This announcement contains information on transactions of the of own shares of AB Šiaulių bankas (the Bank) carried during the period specified below under the Bank's own share buy-back programme announced on 31 October 2024.

The period during which the acquisition of the Bank's own shares under the programme was carried out – 04.11.2024 – 15.11.2024.

Period covered by this periodic report – 11.11.2024 – 15.11.2024.

Other information: