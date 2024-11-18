[Latest] Roof Coatings Market Growth And Global Industry Report 2024 To 2030

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Roof Coatings Forecast

The roof coatings market size was valued at $5.7 billion in 2020, and is projected to reach $8.3 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 3.8% from 2021 to 2030

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, November 18, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- According to the report, the global roof coatings generated $5.7 billion in 2020, and is anticipated to generate $8.3 billion by 2030, witnessing a CAGR of 3.8% from 2021 to 2030.Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Roof Coatings Market by Substrate (Asphalt, Metal, Bitumen, Plastic, and Others), Type (Elastomeric, Bituminous, Acrylic, Silicone, Epoxy, and Others), Technology (Water-based and Solvent-based), Roof Type (Flat Roof and Slope Roof), and End User Sector (Residential and Non-residential) - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2030".Download PDF Brochure:Prime determinants of growthAdvantages of roof coating in the construction industry and increase in building and construction activities drive the growth of the global roof coatings market. However, disadvantages of asphalt in the construction industry hinder the market growth. On the other hand, factors such as effective solutions for waste management and the use of asphalt promoted by the government in Asia-Pacific present new opportunities in the coming years.Leading Market PlayersRPM International IncAkzo Nobel N.V.BASF SENippon PaintValsparPPG IndustriesThe Sherwin-Williams CompanyHempel A/SGraco Inc.Have Any Query? Ask Our Expert:The asphalt segment to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast periodBased on material, the asphalt segment held the highest market share in 2020, accounting for more than two-fifths of the global roof coatings market, and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period. This is due to its excellent weather resistance performance and competitive features such as durability. However, the metal segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 4.0% from 2021 to 2030, owing to numerous advantages such as solid performance for around of 40 years, excellent fire resistance, interlocking panels for maximum wind resistance, and others.Interested in Procuring This Report? Visit Here:The water-based segment to maintain its lead position during the forecast periodBased on technology, the water-based segment accounted for the largest share in 2020, contributing to nearly three-fifths of the global roof coatings market, and is projected to maintain its lead position during the forecast period. Moreover, the same segment is expected to portray the largest CAGR of 4.7% from 2021 to 2030. This is attributed to the increased awareness regarding disadvantages of volatile organic compounds in solvent-based roof coatings, stringent regulations regarding the volatile organic compound in the solvent roof coatings, and others. The report also analyzes the solvent-based segment.Access Full Summary Report:Asia-Pacific, followed by North America, to maintain its dominance by 2030Based on region, Asia-Pacific, followed by North America, held the highest market share in terms of revenue 2020, accounting for more than two-fifths of the global roof coatings market. Moreover, the same region is expected to witness the fastest CAGR of 4.2% during the forecast period. Rise in expenditure for infrastructure development in commercial, industrial, and healthcare sectors has fueled the roofing coatings sector in Asia-Pacific.For More Details:More Related Reports:Solar Panel Coatings Market :Offshore Oil & Gas Paints And Coatings Market :Industrial Coatings Market :Powder Coatings Market :About UsAllied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Allied Market Research CEO Pawan Kumar is instrumental in inspiring and encouraging everyone associated with the company to maintain high quality of data and help clients in every way possible to achieve success. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

