November 18, 2024

Trifork secures position on the Danish Road Directorate's framework agreement for business applications

Trifork, together with its subsidiary Nine and subcontractors emagine Consulting A/S and Nordiq Group A/S, has been selected as one of five suppliers on a new, extensive framework agreement with the Danish Road Directorate (VD). The four-year agreement, with an estimated scope of up to DKK 200 million (approximately EUR 27 million), encompasses a wide range of development and modernization tasks crucial for advancing VD's comprehensive portfolio of business applications.

“We at Trifork are incredibly pleased to have been chosen for this new IT development framework agreement with VD. Together with our skilled subcontractors, we already provide consultancy services and innovative solutions to VD. With this framework agreement, we look forward to further expanding our collaboration. The agreement enables us to deliver even greater value to VD's digital transformation and future projects. Our goal is to continue delivering high-quality, innovative, and user-friendly solutions that support VD's vital role in developing and maintaining Denmark's road network, ensuring safety and convenience for citizens. We are excited to embark on this next chapter together,” says Søren Eskildsen, CEO of Trifork A/S.

In addition to leveraging expertise from other Trifork Group companies and its subsidiary Nine, the strategic partnership with emagine Consulting and Nordiq Group ensures that VD's broad and complex needs are met comprehensively. This collaboration also provides exceptional scalability to address VD's requirements efficiently.



About Trifork Group

Trifork is a pioneering global technology partner, empowering enterprise and public sector customers with innovative solutions. With 1,278 professionals across 76 business units in 15 countries, Trifork delivers expertise in inspiring, building, and running advanced software solutions across diverse sectors, including public administration, healthcare, manufacturing, logistics, energy, financial services, retail, and real estate. Trifork Labs, the Group's R&D hub, drives innovation by investing in and developing synergistic and high-potential technology companies. Trifork owns and operates the software conference brands GOTO and YOW! and the global GOTO tech community with more than one million online subscribers. Trifork Group AG is a publicly listed company on Nasdaq Copenhagen. Learn more at trifork.com .

