[2024] Digital Textile Printing Market Size, Industry Share, CAGR, Regional Forecast, 2030

Digital Textile Printing Market

Digital Textile Printing is Projected to Grow by 7.9 Billion by 2030 | CAGR: 14.8%: AMR

- David CorreaPORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, November 18, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- As per the report published by Allied Market Research, the global digital textile printing market generated $2.0 billion in 2020, and is expected to reach $7.9 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 14.8% from 2021 to 2030.Rise in demand for 3D printing technologies, change in fashion trends, and advancements in printing methods have boosted the growth of the global digital textile printing market. However, harmful environmental impact of digital textile printing and high cost of equipment and raw materials hinder the market growth. On the contrary, surge in demand from the emerging economies is expected to create new opportunities for the market players in the future.Download Sample PDF (334 Pages PDF with Insights):The report segments the global digital textile printing market on the basis of substrate, ink type, end use, and region.Based on substrate, the polyester segment held the largest share in 2020, accounting for nearly one-fourth of the market. However, the silk segment is projected to register the highest CAGR of 15.7% during the forecast period.Request the Covid19 Impact Analysis @On the basis of end-use, the display & others segment held the largest share in 2020, contributing to more than half of the market. However, the technical textiles segment is estimated to manifest the highest CAGR of 16.1% from 2021 to 2030.The global digital textile printing market is analyzed across several regions such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. The market across Europe held the lion's share in 2020, accounting for nearly two-fifths of the market. However, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to portray the highest CAGR of 16.0% during the forecast period.The global digital textile printing market includes an in-depth analysis of the prime market players such as Huntsman Corporation, Am Printex Solutions, AGS Transact Technologies Limited, Hollander B.V, China Dyeing Holdings Ltd., Dickson Coatings, Dazian LLC, Fisher Textiles Inc., Digitex India Inc., and Mehler Technologies GmbH.Interested in Procuring this Report? Visit Here: /purchase-optionsAbout UsAllied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

