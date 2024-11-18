Lexinfintech Holdings Ltd. To Report Third Quarter 2024 Unaudited Financial Results On November 25, 2024

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SHENZHEN, China, Nov. 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (“Lexin” or the“Company”) (NASDAQ: LX), a leading credit technology-empowered consumer service enabler in China, today announced that it will report its unaudited financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2024, after the U.S. closes on Monday, November 25, 2024.

The Company's management will host an call at 9:00 PM U.S. Eastern time on November 25, 2024 (10:00 AM Beijing/Hong Kong time on November 26, 2024).

About LexinFintech Holdings Ltd.

We are a leading credit technology-empowered consumer financial service enabler. Our mission is to use technology and risk management expertise to make financing more accessible for young generation consumers. We strive to achieve this mission by connecting consumers with financial institutions, where we facilitate through a unique model that includes online and offline channels, installment consumption platform, big data and AI driven credit risk management capabilities, as well as smart user and loan management systems. We also empower financial institutions by providing cutting-edge proprietary technology solutions to meet their needs of financial digitization.

