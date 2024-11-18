Microland Recognized as a Leader for the Fifth Consecutive Year in the 2024 Gartner® Magic QuadrantTM for Managed Network Services

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

BENGALURU, India, Nov. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Microland is proud to announce its recognition as a Leader in the 2024 Gartner® Magic QuadrantTM for Managed Services (MNS) for the fifth consecutive year. This accomplishment highlights the company's unwavering dedication to delivering automation-driven, user-focused solutions that ensure secure, seamless, and reliable enterprise networks.

As businesses face increasing network complexities, Microland introduced Network-as-a-Service (NaaS) to facilitate future-ready infrastructure while protecting existing investments. Their vendor-neutral approach offers easy adoption, operational flexibility, and exceptional performance across diverse technologies. Central to this evolution is Microland's Intelligeni platform, which provides advanced observability, automation, and analytics to enable rapid transformation, proactive monitoring, and automated remediation-helping organizations stay ahead of disruptions.

Through their Intelligent Network Experience Framework, Microland leverages three decades of expertise and cutting-edge technologies like SDN, NFV, SASE, OT Networking, and Private 5G to deliver end-to-end consulting, transformation, and managed services. Their solutions optimize network performance and productivity without sacrificing security.

Robert Wysocki, Senior Vice President, and Global Client Solutions Leader - Networks & Cybersecurity at Microland , stated, "We are honored to be named a Leader in the 2024 Gartner® Magic QuadrantTM for Managed Network Services for the fifth consecutive year. This recognition reflects our continuous innovation and commitment to excellence. As we push the boundaries of AI-enabled automation and unified security models, we thank our customers for inspiring our innovations and driving our success."

Sam Mathew, President at Microland , added, "This recognition, for the fifth year, is a testament to our dedication to technological innovation. Our investments in automation and adaptive security for SD-WAN and SASE solutions allow us to deliver transformative results for our clients. We extend our heartfelt gratitude to our customers, whose trust drives us to continuously enhance the value we provide."

Gartner Disclaimer

Gartner, Magic Quadrant for Managed Network Services Ted Corbett, Nauman Raja, Jon Dressel, Lisa Pierce, Karen Brown, Danellie Young, 14th October 2024.

GARTNER is a registered trademark and service mark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally, and MAGIC QUADRANT is a registered trademark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates and are used herein with permission. All rights reserved. Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About Microland

Microland is a pioneering IT Infrastructure services and consulting company headquartered in Bengaluru, India, with a proven track record of delivering tangible business outcomes for 35 years. Today, as enterprises recognize that networks underpin the functionality and efficiency of modern digital systems and support innovation, we provide next-generation technologies such as AI, automated operations, and platform-driven solutions – which drive operational excellence, agility, and productivity for organizations worldwide. Our team of over 4,600 experts delivers services in over 100 countries across Asia, Australia, Europe, the Middle East, and North America, offering cutting-edge solutions in networks, cloud, data centers, cybersecurity, services management, applications, and automation. Recognized by leading industry analysts for our innovative strategies, Microland is committed to strong governance, environmental sustainability, and fostering an inclusive workplace where diverse talent thrives. When businesses work with Microland, they connect with the best talent, technologies, and solutions to create unparalleled value.

Media contact: [email protected]

