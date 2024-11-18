Law Offices Of Jason Turchin Represents Victims Of Defective Medical Devices

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Nov. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Law Offices of Jason

Turchin is representing by defective medical devices , including faulty implants , surgical tools, and more. Defective medical devices can lead to severe injuries, long-term issues, or the need for additional surgeries, leaving victims with mounting medical expenses.

"When medical devices fail, the consequences can be devastating," said Jason Turchin, Esq. "We are committed to helping victims hold manufacturers accountable."

Common Defective Medical Devices:



Hip and knee implants

Pacemakers

Surgical tools Transvaginal mesh

Steps to Take if Injured by a Defective Medical Device:

Get help for any device-related complications.Keep the device, packaging, and medical records.An experienced product liability attorney can help evaluate your case and pursue compensation.

Victims may be entitled to compensation for medical bills, lost wages, and pain and suffering.

For more information or to schedule a free consultation, contact the Law Offices of Jason Turchin at 800-337-7755 or visit .

About the Law Offices of Jason Turchin

The Law Offices of Jason Turchin has represented thousands of personal injury victims across the United States. Jason Turchin, Esq. has been featured in national media outlets like CBS Evening News, Forbes, and Rolling Stone.

Media Contact:

Jason Turchin

(800) 337-7755

[email protected]



SOURCE Law Offices of Jason Turchin

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED