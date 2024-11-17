BPH Energy Limited (ASX:BPH) Investee Cortical Dynamics Presentation

(MENAFN- ABN Newswire)

BPH Limited (ASX:BPH) provide a presentation by investee Cortical Dynamics at the Innovation Frontier Forum on 18th November 2024. This event will showcase the intersection between technology, health and community.

*To view the presentation, please visit:

-p alt="BPH Energy" src="https://abnnewswire.net/images/logos/28913en.png" style="float:left; height:38px; margin:5px; width:120px" />BPH Energy Limited (ASX:BPH) is an Australian Securities Exchange listed company developing biomedical research and technologies within Australian Universities and Hospital Institutes.

The company provides early stage funding, project management and commercialisation strategies for a direct collaboration, a spin out company or to secure a license.

BPH provides funding for commercial strategies for proof of concept, research and product development, whilst the institutional partner provides infrastructure and the core scientific expertise.

BPH currently partners with several academic institutions including The Harry Perkins Institute for Medical Research and

Swinburne University of Technology (SUT).

David Breeze ... T: +61 8 9328 8366