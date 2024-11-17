Ellis Martin Report: Goldstorm Metals Corp. (CVE:GSTM) (OTCMKTS:GSTMF) Discovers New High-Grade Zone, Drilling 1,766 G/T Silver

(MENAFN- ABN Newswire)

In this segment The Ellis Martin Report and Money Talk we chat with Kenneth Konkin, President and CEO of Goldstorm Metals Corp. (CVE:GSTM) (OTCMKTS:GSTMF).

Goldstorm Metals discovers new high-grade zone; 62.29 ounces per ton Silver over 0.45 metres (Hole EL-24-16) and 7.78 grams per ton over 1.5 metres (Hole EL-24-15) at the Electrum property, located in the heart of the Golden Triangle of North-Western British Columbia.

To Listen to the Interview, please visit:

Goldstorm Metals Corp. (CVE:GSTM) (OTCMKTS:GSTMF) is a precious and base metals exploration company with a large strategic land position in the Golden Triangle of British Columbia, an area that hosts some of the largest and highest-grade gold deposits in the World. The Company's flagship Crown and Electrum projects consist of six concessions that cover approximately a total of 16,469 hectares, 5 of which are directly located south of Seabridge Gold's world-class KSM gold-copper deposits and west of Newmont Corporation's Brucejack gold mine. Goldstorm Metals acquired the Crown and Electrum properties in 2022 from Tudor Gold Corp., which controls the Treaty Creek gold project, which hosts the Goldstorm Deposit; one of the largest gold discoveries in the last 30 years.

-p src="http://www.abnnewswire.net/images/buts/linkedin-social.png" border="0">Chris Curran Head of Corporate Development and Communications Phone: (604) 559 8092 E-Mail: ...