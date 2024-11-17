(MENAFN- OutReach Newswire) HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 18 November 2024 - AIM Vaccine (06660), the world's second largest supplier of rabies vaccines, announced on 17th November that The pre-application for marketing registration of the iterative serum-free rabies vaccine independently developed by the Company has been submitted to the National Medical Products Administration recently. To date, there is no serum-free rabies vaccine that has been approved for launch in the global market, and this product is expected to be the first one on the market.



According to the results of the Phase III clinical trials that has completed unblinding, the Group's iterative serum-free rabies vaccine has good safety, immunogenicity and immune persistence and has met the pre-defined clinical objectives.



Completely unlike the existing Vero cell rabies vaccine containing serum and human diploid rabies vaccine containing serum, the iterative serum-free rabies vaccine is an iterative product. Animal serum residues in vaccine products are one of the important factors leading to adverse reactions such as allergies in vaccinated populations, and the iterative serum-free rabies vaccine developed by AIM Vaccine does not contain animal serum, which significantly improves safety and reduces the probability of adverse reactions.



At present, AIM Vaccine has completed the construction of an iterative serum-free rabies vaccine workshop that meets international standards, as well as the commercial-scale validation production, and is now capable of producing this product in large scale.



As the vaccine is about to become the first serum-free product on the market, AIM Vaccine will play an important role in global public health and meet the growing demand for vaccines. At the same time, it will significantly enhance the company's competitiveness in the global vaccine market.



In addition, AIM Vaccine announced at the beginning of this month that the application for drug marketing registration of the Company's independently developed 13-valent pneumonia conjugate vaccine has been submitted to the National Medical Products Administration and obtained the production license. On November 15, according to the Drug Evaluation Center of the National Medical Products Administration, the marketing registration of the 13-valent pneumonia conjugate vaccine developed by AIM Vaccine was accepted. Two vaccines are about to be launched, which is expected to bring considerable revenue growth to the company and further consolidate its leadership position in the biopharmaceutical industry.









MENAFN17112024003551001712ID1108895364