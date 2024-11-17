South Africa's G20 Presidency Will Be Inclusive And Represent Different Voices Minister Lamola

(MENAFN- Nam News Network)

Minister Lamola Image' Width='270' Height='183'/>



RIO DE JANEIRO (Brazil), Nov 18 (NNN-SANEWS) - To make South Africa's Group of 20 (G20) Presidency more inclusive, a vibrant and dynamic African leadership style that emphasises participation, consultation and the common good must be embraced.

“The colourful tapestry of our diverse nation will be woven into our every thread to represent the voices and contributions of our diverse population,” said International Relations and Cooperation Minister, Ronald Lamola.



Lamola was speaking at the G20 Social Summit in Rio de Janeiro on Saturday alongside Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva.

The social initiative by Brazil's G20 Presidency aims to include social and non-governmental participants in decisions made at the G20 Leaders' Summit.



The sharp focus is addressing hunger, poverty, inequality, sustainability and climate change, and global governance reform.



“We believe this approach will transform our people from mere spectators into active weavers of our collective future, ensuring that their hands and hearts shape the outcomes of South Africa's G20 Presidency.



“Through this rich, collaborative process, we create a living mosaic of shared aspirations and achievements, reflecting the true spirit of our nation,” the Minister said.

This approach, he said, reflects South Africa's G20 Presidency themes of“Solidarity, Equality, and Sustainability”.

Preparations are underway for South Africa's G20 Presidency and the hosting of the G20 Summit in 2025. South Africa is set to assume the Chair of the G20 from Brazil on Dec 1 this year.

“Our call is a heartfelt plea for unified effort and mutual support among member nations, urging us to stand together in the face of common challenges. We envision a world where equal opportunities are not just a dream but a reality for all, where every individual has the chance to thrive.”



He told the attendees that this commitment extended beyond present needs but transcended to future generations.



“Together, we can weave a future that is not only just and equitable but also sustainable, nurturing the hopes and dreams of those who will inherit the world we build today.”



According to the Minister, South Africa intends to build on the impressive achievements of previous G20 Presidencies.



These efforts have established a foundation for reforming the global financial architecture, with a clear focus on promoting fairness within the global financial system.

Meanwhile, the Minister said the goal was to ensure the reform agenda has a meaningful impact and meets the needs and demands of developing countries.

Lamola emphasised that the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) are the most relevant benchmark for developing countries' development priorities and must remain central to the G20's work.

“For this reason, South Africa intends to use its G20 Presidency to action the Pact of the Future, which world leaders adopted at UNGA79 [79th session of the UN General Assembly] on 22 September 2024.



“We believe that the Pact of the Future is a once-in-a-generation opportunity to forge global consensus and make progress on priorities such as the SDGs.”

He took the time to commend the work done by the social and civil society partners to raise the level of ambition in global commitments when the world is more divided.



“We endeavour to strengthen our relationship with the engagement groups to deliver the G20 to the people.”



The Minister highlighted the recommendations made during various discussions regarding Brazil's priorities for its G20 Presidency, emphasising the need to ensure that children's rights are incorporated into all actions and decisions.

Lamola echoed Brazil's view that more opportunities must be created to enhance civil society participation in the G20's work and that additional efforts are needed to further increase their contribution.

“An inclusive G20 is no longer an option but an imperative. Thus, we wholeheartedly commend Brazil's innovative inclusion of the Favelas 20, G20 Favelas, and other marginalised groups who often bear the brunt of hunger and poverty.



“This inspired initiative shines a light on those who are frequently overlooked, ensuring their voices are heard and their struggles acknowledged.”

He stated that this serves as a powerful testament to the spirit of solidarity and inclusivity, reminding leaders that true progress is achievable only when nations uplift every member of the global community.

“This approach not only addresses immediate needs but also paves the way for a more equitable and compassionate world.” - NNN- SA NEWS