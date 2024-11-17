Bitcoin Churns Near $90,000 After Largest Drop Since US Election
Date
11/17/2024 9:00:45 PM
(MENAFN- Live Mint) bitcoin posted its biggest two-day retreat over the weekend since the US election amid a bout of caution in global markets as traders assess the potential impact of President-elect Donald Trump's policy agenda.
The digital asset fell almost 3% across Saturday and Sunday before paring some of the drop to change hands at $90,100 as of 9:05 a.m. Monday in Singapore. Among the uncertainties are Trump's timetable for delivering on his pro-crypto pledges and whether all are feasible, such as setting up a US Bitcoin stockpile.
In the US stock market, euphoria over Trump's business-friendly stance is being tempered by inflation risks from the prospect of trade tariffs and deficit-spending to fund tax cuts. Investors are scaling back expectations for Federal Reserve interest-rate cuts in a solid US economy, a possible obstacle for crypto since liquidity conditions can influence speculative demand for digital tokens.
Bitcoin became“overheated” after a record-breaking advance since Election Day on Nov. 5, and“a lot of good news has been built into the price,” IG Australia Pty Market Analyst Tony Sycamore wrote in a note.
Trump has pledged to create a friendly regulatory framework for crypto, set up a strategic Bitcoin stockpile and make the US the global hub for the industry. A onetime crypto skeptic, the president-elect changed tack after digital-asset firms spent heavily during election campaigning to promote their interests.
Crypto legislation may be approved soon under a Trump administration, spurring a shift away from regulation by enforcement to a more collaborative approach, JPMorgan Chase & Co. strategists led by Nikolaos Panigirtzoglou wrote in a note.
Banks could enjoy greater scope to engage with digital assets, the team said, and markets are more hopeful of approval for crypto exchange-traded funds investing in tokens other than just the top two, Bitcoin and Ether.
Regulatory clarity would be a tailwind for venture capital investing, mergers and acquisitions and initial public offerings, according to the strategists. But the establishment of a US Bitcoin reserve is a“low-probability event,” they added.
US ETFs investing directly in Bitcoin attracted a net inflow of $4.7 billion from Nov. 6 to Nov. 13, the day the original cryptocurrency set an all-time peak, based on data compiled by Bloomberg. But about $771 million exited the products over Thursday and Friday. This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.
MENAFN17112024007365015876ID1108895187
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.