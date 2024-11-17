REVISED - Sensus Healthcare Reports Third Quarter 2024 Financial Results With Revenues More Than Doubling Versus 2023 Third Quarter



Revenues of $8.8 million compare with $3.9 million in the prior-year quarter, adjusted EBITDA (a non-GAAP measure) of $1.6 million compares with negative $1.7 million a year ago Expects to have more than 50 IG-SRT Systems signed under the Fair Deal Agreement recurring-revenue program by the end of the year

BOCA RATON, Fla, Nov. 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sensus Healthcare, Inc. (Nasdaq: SRTS ), a medical device company specializing in highly effective, non-invasive, minimally-invasive and cost-effective treatments for oncological and non-oncological skin conditions, announces financial results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2024.

Highlights from the third quarter of 2024 and recent weeks include the following:



Revenues increased 127% over the comparable 2023 quarter to $8.8 million, reflecting higher superficial radiotherapy (SRT and IG-SRT) unit sales

Shipped 27 systems including one SRT-100 unit to an international customer, compared with 11 systems shipped in the 2023 quarter

Entered into Fair Deal Agreements for seven SRT-100 Vision (IG-SRT) units, bringing the total to 22 units since the program's introduction in March

Net income was $1.2 million, or $0.07 per diluted share, compared with a net loss of $1.5 million, or $0.09 per share, for the 2023 quarter

Exited the quarter with $22.6 million in cash and cash equivalents, and no debt

Sold an SRT system to the radiation oncology department of Providence Swedish Hospital in Seattle

Attended the American Society for Radiation Oncology (ASTRO) 66th annual meeting, where non-melanoma skin cancer treatment continues to show increased interest Expects to have more than 50 IG-SRT Systems signed under the Fair Deal Agreement recurring-revenue program by the end of the year



Management Commentary

“Continued growth in revenues and earnings reflects our success in engaging customers with both existing and new sales options. Our revenues more than doubled year-over-year for the second consecutive quarter, and we maintained profitability despite the summer seasonality of our business,” said Joe Sardano, chairman and chief executive officer of Sensus Healthcare.“Our revenue-sharing Fair Deal Agreement, which allows customers to deploy capital elsewhere in their businesses, continues to attract significant attention. Since our launch at the American Academy of Dermatology meeting in March, we signed 22 agreements as of September 30th.”

Mr. Sardano added,“We have exceeded our goal of having up to 50 Fair Deal Agreements signed by the end of 2024, and we expect to be generating recurring revenue from these SRT-100 Vision (IG-SRT) systems in 2025. Given the growing utilization of SRT to treat non-melanoma skin cancer and keloid scars, and the interest we have generated to date, we expect this model to contribute to our growth for years to come. This model would not be possible without Sentinel IT, our proprietary HIPAA-compliant software with clinical billing and asset management utility that also allows us to track utilization in real time. We believe this intellectual property is a very valuable asset to Sensus.”

Mr. Sardano concluded,“The market for non-melanoma skin cancer treatments is enormous, with an estimated one in five Americans developing skin cancer during their lifetime, representing some 70 million people. Globally, more than 1.2 million people develop non-melanoma skin cancer annually. Clearly SRT is becoming the 'people's choice' on how they wish to be treated.”

Third Quarter Financial Results

Revenues for the third quarter of 2024 were $8.8 million, compared with $3.9 million for the third quarter of 2023, an increase of $4.9 million, or 127%. The increase was primarily driven by a higher number of SRT systems sold to a large customer.

Cost of sales was $3.6 million for the third quarter of 2024, compared with $1.9 million for the prior-year quarter. The increase was primarily related to a higher number of units sold in the 2024 quarter.

Gross profit was $5.2 million for the third quarter of 2024, or 59.3% of revenues, compared with $2.0 million, or 51.0% of revenues, for the third quarter of 2023. The increase was primarily driven by the higher number of units sold in the 2024 quarter.

Selling and marketing expense was $1.3 million for the third quarter of 2024, unchanged from the third quarter of 2023.

General and administrative expense was $1.6 million for the third quarter of 2024, compared with $1.5 million for the third quarter of 2023. The increase was primarily due to higher compensation and bad debt expense, which were offset by a reduction in bank fees.

Research and development expense was $0.9 million for the third quarter of 2024, compared with $1.1 million for the third quarter of 2023. The decrease was primarily due to expenses, mostly incurred in the 2023 quarter, related to a project to develop a drug delivery system for aesthetic use.

Other income of $0.3 million for the third quarter of 2024 was mostly related to interest income, and was unchanged from the prior-year quarter.

Net income for the third quarter of 2024 was $1.2 million, or $0.07 per diluted share, compared with a net loss of $1.5 million, or $0.09 per share, for the third quarter of 2023.

Adjusted EBITDA for the third quarter of 2024 was $1.6 million, compared with negative $1.7 million for the third quarter of 2023. Adjusted EBITDA, a non-GAAP financial measure, is defined as earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, amortization and stock-compensation expense. Please see below for a reconciliation between GAAP and non-GAAP financial measures, and the reasons these non-GAAP financial measures are provided.

Cash and cash equivalents were $22.6 million as of September 30, 2024, compared with $23.1 million as of December 31, 2023. The Company had no outstanding borrowings under its revolving line of credit. Accounts receivable were $17.0 million as of September 30, 2024, compared with $10.6 million as of December 31, 2023, with the increase reflecting the increase in sales and concentration of sales to a large customer that is subject to extended payment terms.

Nine Month Financial Results

Revenues for the nine months ended September 30, 2024 were $28.7 million, compared with $11.8 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2023, an increase of $16.9 million, or 143%. The increase was primarily driven by a higher number of units sold to a large customer.

Cost of sales was $11.4 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2024, compared with $5.6 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2023. The increase was primarily related to higher sales in the 2024 period.

Gross profit was $17.3 million, or 60.3% of revenues, for the nine months ended September 30, 2024, compared with $6.2 million, or 52.6% of revenues, for the nine months ended September 30, 2023. The increase was primarily driven by a higher number of units sold in the 2024 period.

Selling and marketing expense was $3.6 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2024, compared with $5.0 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2023. The decrease was primarily attributable to a decline in marketing agency expense, travel expense and lower headcount.

General and administrative expense was $4.7 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2024, compared with $4.2 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2023. The increase was primarily due to higher compensation and bad debt expense, which were offset by a reduction in bank fees and insurance expense.

Research and development expense was $2.7 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2024, compared with $3.0 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2023. The decrease was primarily due to a project to develop a drug delivery system for aesthetic use.

Other income of $0.7 million and $0.8 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2024 and 2023, respectively, relates primarily to interest income.

Net income for the nine months ended September 30, 2024 was $5.1 million, or $0.31 per diluted share, compared with a net loss of $3.7 million, or $0.23 per share, for the nine months ended September 30, 2023.

Adjusted EBITDA for the nine months ended September 30, was $6.7 million, compared with negative $5.4 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2023.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Information

This press release contains supplemental financial information determined by methods other than in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States (GAAP). Sensus Healthcare management uses Adjusted EBITDA, a non-GAAP financial measure, in its analysis of the Company's performance. Adjusted EBITDA should not be considered a substitute for GAAP basis measures, nor should it be viewed as a substitute for operating results determined in accordance with GAAP. Management believes the presentation of Adjusted EBITDA, which excludes the impact of interest, income taxes, depreciation, amortization and stock-compensation expense, provides useful supplemental information that is essential to a proper understanding of the financial results of Sensus Healthcare. Non-GAAP financial measures are not formally defined by GAAP, and other entities may use calculation methods that differ from those used by Sensus Healthcare. As a complement to GAAP financial measures, management believes that Adjusted EBITDA assists investors who follow the practice of some investment analysts who adjust GAAP financial measures to exclude items that may obscure underlying performance and distort comparability. A reconciliation of the GAAP net loss to Adjusted EBITDA is provided in the schedule below.