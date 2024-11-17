DEADLINE THIS WEEK: Berger Montague Advises Domino’S Pizza (NYSE: DPZ) Investors To Contact The Firm Before November 19, 2024

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) PHILADELPHIA, Nov. 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Berger Montague PC advises investors that a securities class action lawsuit has been filed against Domino's Pizza, Inc. (“Domino's” or the“Company”) (NYSE: DPZ) on behalf of purchasers of Domino's securities between December 7, 2023 through July 17, 2024, inclusive (the“Class Period”) .

Domino's, through its subsidiaries, operates as a global pizza company under the Domino's brand name through Company-owned and franchised stores. The Company's largest "master franchisee" – a franchisee that is charged with developing a geographical area – is Domino's Pizza Enterprises ("DPE"). As of December 31, 2023, DPE operated 3,840 stores in 12 international markets, accounting for approximately 28% of the Company's international store count and 19% of its global store count.

In December 2023, at Domino's' 2023 Investor Day, the Company announced new long-term guidance of "1,100+" annual global net store growth for the years 2024 to 2028.

According to the lawsuit, throughout the Class Period, Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) DPE, the Company's largest master franchisee, was experiencing significant challenges with respect to both new store openings and closures of existing stores; and (ii) as a result, Domino's was unlikely to meet its own previously issued long-term guidance for annual global net store growth.

On July 18, 2024, Domino's issued a press release announcing its Q2 2024 financial results, disclosing that it expects to fall 175 to 275 stores below its 2024 goal of 925+ net stores due to challenges in both openings and closures faced by DPE. Accordingly, the Company temporarily suspended its guidance of 1,100+ global net stores. On an earnings call held that same day, Chief Financial Officer Sandeep Reddy revealed that the long-term guidance announced at the 2023 Investor Day did not accurately reflect the extent of DPE's challenges with respect to new store openings and closures of existing stores.

On this news, Domino's stock price fell $64.23 per share, or 13.57%, to close at $409.04 per share on July 18, 2024.

Learn More About the Lawsuit

