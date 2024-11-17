Rona Therapeutics Presented Positive Phase 1 Results Of RN0191, A Novel Sirna Therapy Targeting PCSK9, At The 2024 American Heart Association (AHA) Scientific Sessions
Single dose of RN0191 achieved up to 95% individual maximum and 87% mean maximum PCSK9 reduction, and up to 74% individual maximum and 56% mean maximal
LDL-C lowering
Robust and sustainable treatment effects support at least
bi-annual dosing regimen
Best-in-class potential of novel PCSK9
siRNA RN0191 supports further development as single agent or combination to further reduce atherosclerosis cardiovascular risk
SHANGHAI, Nov. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Rona Therapeutics, a leader in innovative RNA-based therapies, today presented positive results from the Phase 1 clinical trial of RN0191 at the American Heart Association's (AHA) Annual Scientific Sessions in Chicago, IL, November 16th, 2024. RN0191 is a proprietary GalNAc conjugated PCSK9 siRNA designed to significantly lower low-density lipoprotein cholesterol (LDL-C) and other lipid parameters.
The Ph1 study was a randomized, single-dose ascending, placebo-controlled study to evaluate safety, tolerability, pharmacokinetics and pharmacodynamics in healthy subjects with elevated LDL-C. The demographics included adults aged 18 to 60 years, spanning a BMI range of 19-30 kg/m2. All
results
are based on data in the database as of Oct. 14, 2024. A total of 32 subjects were randomized and treated with RN0191 from 60mg to 600mg, respectively. The baseline LDL-C mean level was ranging from 110-130 mg/dL.
After a single-dose subcutaneous injection, RN0191 showed a favorable safety profile with no serious adverse events and only mild, transient adverse events reported across all dose- levels. Dose-dependent, significant and durable changes in PCSK9, LDL-C and other lipid parameters were observed (see table below).
Mean maximum reduction of PCSK9 >85% and LDL-C >55% have been achieved. Significant and durable LDL-C reduction is achieved up to 42% through Day180, supporting a bi-annual dosing regimen for future development
Significant lowering of ApoB, Lp(a), non-HDL-C and total cholesterol are also noted
Remarkable treatment effects with reduction of PCSK9, LDL-C and the other lipid parameters maintained to 6 months.
|
Table.
Percentage change from baseline of PCSK9 and LDL-C level after single dose of RN0191
|
|
Placebo
|
60mg
|
200mg
|
400mg
|
600mg
|
PCSK9
|
|
|
|
|
|
Mean Maximum Change (%)
|
-10
%
|
-64
%
|
-79
%
|
-86
%
|
-87
%
|
(Days post injection)
|
(8)
|
(15)
|
(29)
|
(22)
|
(57)
|
Mean Change (%), Day 85
|
-4
%
|
-33
%
|
-69
%
|
-79
%
|
-83
%
|
Individual Maximum Change (%)
|
-50
%
|
-81
%
|
-87
%
|
-91
%
|
-95
%
|
LDL-C
|
|
|
|
|
|
Mean Maximum Change (%)
|
-6
%
|
-23
%
|
-48
%
|
-56
%
|
-51
%
|
(Days post injection)
|
(85)
|
(57)
|
(29)
|
(71)
|
(22)
|
Mean Change (%), Day 85
|
-6
%
|
-20
%
|
-36
%
|
-47
%
|
-45
%
|
Individual Maximum Change (%)
|
-20
%
|
-63
%
|
-61
%
|
-71
%
|
-74
%
Stella
Shi, CEO of Rona Therapeutics, shared, "We are thrilled to report that RN0191 has demonstrated best-in-class PCSK9 siRNA potential. These results highlight RN0191's potential as a transformative siRNA therapy for global patients with elevated LDL-C, a major risk factor for atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease either as single agent therapy or as combinatory backbone to improve cardiovascular outcome. "
About Rona Therapeutics
Rona Therapeutics is a global leader in nucleic acid innovative drug platform company, specializing in the treatment of metabolic diseases and neurological diseases. Rona Therapeutics is always committed to developing the best and first-in-class siRNA drugs with differentiation and innovation to address unmet needs and improve outcome in cardiovascular diseases, obesity, and MASH. In addition, Rona Therapeutics is unlocking potential of extra-hepatic delivery for neurological disorders and adipose/muscle delivery or various metabolic syndromes.
